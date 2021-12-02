English  
Decline in COVID-19 Vaccinations Due to Improved Conditions: Spokeswoman

English health covid-19 vaccination
Antara • 02 December 2021 15:00
Jakarta: The number of COVID-19 vaccinations has shown a decline possibly due to the improved condition and controlled coronavirus transmission in Indonesia, spokesperson for COVID-19 vaccinations at the Health Ministry, Siti Nadia Tarmizi, has said.
 
"If we look at the declining number in vaccination, maybe the factor is because the virus transmission is getting lower," she said during a discussion on vaccination continuity on Wednesday.
 
The decline in the vaccination rate can also be attributed to people's tendency to choose certain brands of vaccines, Tarmizi added.

As per data from the Health Ministry, the number of people who have received the first dose has reached 138 million, or 67 percent of the target, while the number of fully vaccinated recipients has reached 95.5 million, or 45.8 percent, she noted.
 
However, the vaccination coverage among the elderly population has only reached 53 percent for the first dose and 34 percent for the second dose, she said.
 
"On the other hand, if we look at the regions, for almost two to three weeks, there has been a decrease in injections per day. This is because many regions are waiting to be able to get the Sinovac vaccine," she informed.
 
Looking at the map of COVID-19 vaccines, in the first half of 2021, Indonesia used a lot of Sinovac vaccines, since other types of vaccines could not fully supply the needs of the community at that time, Tarmizi said.
 
However, in the last six months of 2021, Indonesia had more types of vaccine brands besides Sinovac, such as AstraZeneca, Pfizer, and Moderna, she added.
 
With the availability of various vaccine types, she said she hoped that all districts and cities can expedite and complete vaccinations.
 
"We know that all vaccines are equally good even with several side effects. Those are reactions from our bodies to stimulate our immune system reacting to the virus," she added.
 
(WAH)
