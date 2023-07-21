Jokowi: 40% of Provincial Roads are not yet Stable

"National roads that are not yet stable, which means they are still damaged, that's 10 percent. Provincial roads are around 40 percent that are not stable, district roads are also the same at 40 percent," said Jokowi on Jalan Kerkap-Tanjung Agung Pali Inpres, in North Bengkulu Regency, Friday, July 21, 2023.
The Head of State said that currently the central government is starting to repair damaged road infrastructure in Bengkulu Province. The government, he said, will add a number of roads that need to be repaired.
"This is what the central government intervened through the Ministry of Public Works and we hope that with this exact figure, this is still ongoing, now it is clear that IDR327 billion for eight sections in Bengkulu Province," he explained.
The central government did not rule out the possibility of adding repaired road sections. In addition, road infrastructure improvements are not only carried out in Bengkulu Province.
"This does not only apply to Bengkulu Province, we have hoped that everything in 32 provinces will be running at the end of July," he said.