"The Norwegian PM served as Minister of Foreign Affairs when I served as Indonesian Ambassador in Oslo, so we have known each other for a long time," said Retno in a virtual press statement, Wednesday, June 14, 2023.
At the opening of the meeting, Retno said PM Store expressed his appreciation for Indonesia's leadership in the G20. He believes Indonesia will be able to play the same leadership this year in ASEAN.
Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?
"PM Store also expressed his appreciation for Indonesia's active role in the Afghanistan and Myanmar issues," said Retno.
Both emphasized the importance of dialogue at the meeting, considering the world situation which is very fragmented and filled with uncertainty.
"I emphasized in the meeting the importance of the voices of the Global South countries to be heard," said Retno.
Apart from meeting with PM Store, Retno also had a meeting with the Norwegian Minister of Climate and Environment.
"During the meeting, I explained about the sharp decline in deforestation in Indonesia. This data was appreciated by the Norwegian side," said Retno.
Indonesia and Norway, he said, are committed to strengthening the implementation of the memorandum of understanding (MoU) on Forest and other Land Use (FOLU) to support emission reductions.
In addition, the possibility of developing cooperation in the maritime sector was also discussed. "In this regard, I would like to convey that this ocean issue will also be one of Indonesia's priorities, especially at the AIS (Archipelagic and Island States) Summit which Indonesia will host this year," he concluded. (Kevin Schreiber)