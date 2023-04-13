Homecoming Flow Predicted to Increase, ASDP Indonesia Ferry Adds 17 Vessels

ASDP Indonesia Ferry Gilimanuk Port Business Manager Djumadi, said this number increased by 17 ships compared to normal days of 32 ships.
"For Eid 2023 transportation, there are 49 fleets (ships) on standby with seven dock units," said Djumadi when confirmed, Thursday, April 13, 2023.
Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?
He explained that according to the data received in 2022, the number of people going home was 1,125,732 people and 290,605 vehicles, both motorbikes, cars and buses.
Whereas in 2023 the number of travelers is predicted to increase by 25 percent or around 1,407,165 people. And vehicles rose 18 percent to 348,726 units.
Meanwhile, to ensure that the infrastructure and operational implementation run well and smoothly, ASDP Indonesia Ferry Ketapang Branch has begun holding 2023 Eid al-Fitr posts.
"This is to ensure the infrastructure and operational implementation run well and smoothly," he explained.
In addition, a number of schemes for controlling the flow of vehicles and passengers have been prepared to anticipate buildup and long queues at the Port terminal. "In operation, we will apply a normal, solid and very dense scheme," he said.
Usually or under normal conditions, there are seven piers with a pattern of 28 ships. This means that each pier is occupied by four ships. However, if there are congested conditions during the Eid 2023 transportation, one MB and Ponton jetty will be added to the fleet so that there are five ships.
Meanwhile, the Bali Regional Police deployed 1,874 personnel to secure the homecoming flow in 2023. Along the homecoming route, 23 security posts have been prepared. (Kevin Omar Schreiber)