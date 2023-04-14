English  
Chargé d'Affaires of the Iranian Embassy for Indonesia Mahdi Rounagh. Photo: Medcom.id
Iran Proposes to Jokowi to Hold OIC Emergency Meeting to Discuss Israel's Outrages

Medcom • 14 April 2023 11:34
Jakarta: Iranian President Ibrahim Raisi called President Joko Widodo (Jokowi). It turned out that in the discussion, the two leaders discussed the issue of violence perpetrated by Israel at the Al-Aqsa Mosque.
 
"It's true, a few days ago there was telephone communication between President Raisi and President Joko Widodo. The essence of the conversation has more to do with the Palestinian issue, especially in the recent developments there have been a series of criminal and criminal acts by the Israeli Zionist regime at the Al-Aqsa Mosque and so on," said Chargé d'Affaires of the Iranian Embassy for Indonesia Mahdi Rounagh, when met in Jakarta , Thursday 13 April 2023.
 
"Coordination is needed between presidents, leaders from Islamic countries and countries that care about the fate of Palestine," added Rounagh.

"In this communication the President of Iran proposed holding an emergency meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) so that Islamic countries achieve a unified voice to better support the Palestinian people and stop violence against the Palestinian people," he said.
 
The thing that was discussed was the expansion of relations between Indonesia and Iran. The desire for both parties to expand bilateral relations between Iran and Indonesia. Iran also hopes that in the near future there will be good visits between high-ranking officials.
 
Meanwhile regarding when the OIC emergency summit meeting, the Iranian side said, "The position is that the President of Iran proposes and is welcomed by President Jokowi. therefore both sides have coordinated this matter with other countries.
 
"There is no date yet, but hopefully the meeting can be held soon," he said.
 
Has this proposal been brought to the OIC, Rounagh stated, even though they have their own views, OIC members will definitely support this extraordinary emergency meeting.
 
"Iran and Indonesia are two influential countries in the OIC and we hope that the meeting can be held," he said.
 
According to Ronaugh, "all OIC member countries strongly condemn Israel's Zionist actions in Palestine, I'm sure all countries support the meeting". (Kevin Omar Schreiber)
 
(FJR)

