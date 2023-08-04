BPS said East Java Record Total Transactions in Tourism Sector for IDR487 Trillion

It is unmitigated if you calculate the average tourist expenditure, the total transactions in the tourism sector from domestic tourists to East Java, reach more than IDR 487 trillion a year.
"East Java has many world-class tourist destinations that many countries don't have. There are the exotic Ijen Crater and Mount Bromo, Gili Iyang which has the second highest oxygen content in the world. The choice of tourist destinations is very diverse and complete. Come and explore East Java tourism, feel it and enjoy the fun," said the Governor of East Java, Khofifah Indar Parawansa, Friday, August 4, 2023.
Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?
Meanwhile, domestic tourist trips to Java reached 75.49 percent of the total domestic tourist trips in Indonesia. East Java is the main destination province in 2022, with the highest number of trips in Indonesia, around 27.29 percent of the total domestic trips.
This percentage is much higher than West Java and Central Java, which are also favourite destinations for domestic tourists with the number of trips respectively 123.53 million trips 16.81 percent and 110.35 million trips 15.02 percent.
Meanwhile, the travel patterns of domestic tourists in 2022 will experience structural changes compared to pre-pandemic conditions. In 2019, West Java became the main destination province for domestic tourists, followed by Central Java and East Java.
On the contrary, in 2022, East Java will become the main destination for domestic tourists, followed by West Java and Central Java. Khofifah also explained that if viewed based on districts/cities in East Java, Surabaya City, Malang Regency, and Sidoarjo Regency are the areas in East Java Province that are most visited by foreign tourists.
Meanwhile, the average expenditure of domestic tourists in 2022 reached IDR 2.43 million per trip, that figure increased by 1.09 percent compared to 2021. Of the total tourist expenditure, the majority of expenditure was used for accommodation purposes, which amounted to IDR 614.12 thousand or 25.31 percent.
Furthermore, the second largest expenditure allocation is for transportation purposes amounting to IDR508.82 thousand or 20.97 percent. Then the allocation for food/beverage needs ranks third, which is IDR431.03 thousand or 17.76 percent of total tourist spending.
Khofifah is optimistic that the achievements of foreign tourist visits to East Java in 2023 will continue to increase. She believes that efforts to promote tourism through mass media and social media will continue.
"We at the East Java Provincial Government through the East Java Disbudpar have carried out many programs to increase tourists," she added.
Apart from that, there are many tourism events in 2023 in East Java. In total there are 250 festival events, eight of which are included in the Karisma Event Nusantara (KEN) set by the Indonesian Ministry of Tourism and Creative Economy. Among them are Jember Fashion Carnival, Reog Ponorogo Festival, Banyuwangi Gandrung Sewu Festival, East Java Fashion Harmony, Surabaya Rujak Uleg Festival, Banyuwangi Ethno Carnival, Batu Street Food, and Pacitan Rontek Traditional Music Festival.
"The festival event certainly has the potential to increase tourist visits, both domestic and foreign. Apart from being a local potential empowerment program, it also has a positive impact on the economy, social, culture and environment with sustainable principles," she explained.