Indonesia citizens victim of human trafficking in Myanmar has arrived. Photo: MOFA
14 Indonesian Citizens Victims of Human Trafficking Successfully Repatriated from Myanmar

Fajar Nugraha • 28 June 2023 23:05
Jakarta: The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Indonesia has succeeded in repatriating 14 Indonesian Citizens (WNI) who were allegedly victims of the Crime of Trafficking in Persons (TPPO) from Myanmar June 27, 2023.
 
"This repatriation is the result of cooperation between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Indonesian Embassy in Yangon, and the TNI Headquarters. These Indonesian citizens are now returning to Indonesia after using the TNI-AU Hercules aircraft in Yangon, having previously assisted in the mission of sending humanitarian aid to Myanmar," said a statement from the Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
 
The 14 Indonesian citizens previously worked at an online scam company in Laukkaing, Shan State, which borders China. They have been accommodated at the Indonesian Embassy in Yangon since June 23 2023. The Indonesian citizens come from North Sumatra, West Java and Central Java.

Before being sent home, these Indonesian citizens had gone through the process according to the law in Myanmar, including paying immigration fines independently.
 
After the process was complete, they were flown back to Indonesia using the Indonesian Air Force Hercules aircraft on June 27 2023 at 13.25. The plane arrived at Halim Perdanakusuma Airport at 21.30 WIB on the same day.
 
The success of this return was the result of the diplomatic efforts of the Indonesian Embassy in Yangon with the authorities in Myanmar, as well as support from Ministries/Institutions such as the Indonesian Air Force, BNPB and BP2MI.
 
The repatriation of 14 Indonesian citizens suspected of being victims of TIP from Myanmar reaffirmed the government's commitment to protecting Indonesian citizens amid the complicated security situation in Myanmar.
 
On the other hand, it is important to continue to strengthen preventive measures, including strict law enforcement against recruiters and increasing public awareness regarding the mode of fraud as online scammers. (Kevin Schreiber)
 
(FJR)

