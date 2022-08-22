English  
The personnel will ensure security at six G20 events held from August 22 to September 4 in Nusa Dua. (Photo: MoFA)
Bali Police Deploy 2,514 Officers to Secure G20 Events

Antara • 22 August 2022 20:21
Badung: The Bali Regional Police deployed as many as 2,514 personnel to ensure security at six G20 events held from August 22 to September 4 in Nusa Dua, Badung, Bali.
 
"We have 40 G20 events that took place in Bali, and currently, 25 events have been carried out," Bali Regional Police Chief Inspector General Putu Jayan Danu Putra stated during the Gapura Agung VIII operation conducted to secure a series of events of the G20 Sherpa Track at Lagoon Field, Nusa Dua, here on Monday.
 
"This time, the number is quite large, and are closely placed; specifically, there are six (events) from August 22 to September 4, 2022," he added.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


The six G20 events are the Ministerial Conference on Women's Empowerment, the Supreme Audit Institutions 20 (SAI20) Summit, the Digital Economy Ministers Meeting, the Environment and Climate Ministerial Meeting, the Education Ministers Meeting, and the Energy Transitions Ministerial Meeting.
 
He noted that at least five ministries will organize events related to Indonesia's G20 presidency.
 
"There may be around 1,600 delegates. This is a shared responsibility to secure the implementation (of events) that is included in the sherpa track of the five ministries," he remarked.
 
The police chief said that the security strategy implemented for 14 days refers to the strategy followed at earlier events by involving members of the National Police (Polri), the Indonesian Military (TNI), the Bali Regional State Intelligence Agency (Binda), and other elements.
 
He expressed optimism that the security strategy implemented is better than before by applying the zoning system and "ring" system.
 
The officers will be deployed to ensure security when the delegates arrive and until they return as well as ensuring security on travel routes, in accommodations, at event venues, and during field trips, he further elaborated.
 
He noted that eleven task forces were involved in efforts to ensure the security of G20 Sherpa Track events, ranging from the intelligence task forces, the regional task forces to the regional security task forces that secure the field trip activities and entry points to Bali.
 
Putra sought support from the community in Bali to help maintain security and order throughout the G20 events until the G20 Summit that will take place in Bali in November.

 
(WAH)
