The Parliament Building Complex (Photo:Medcom.id)
DPR to Pass Criminal Code Bill Tomorrow

Anggi Tondi Martaon, Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 05 December 2022 14:08
Jakarta: The Indonesian House of Representatives (DPR RI) will hold a plenary session tomorrow, December 6, 2022. Lawmakers plan to pass the Criminal Code bill into law during the plenary session.
 
"The revision of the Criminal Code will be passed into law tomorrow," DPR RI Secretary General Indra Iskandar said here on Monday, December 5, 2022.
 
According to Indra, the agenda has been agreed by lawmakers. The decision was made during a meeting held by the Consultative Bodi of DPR RI.
 
"According to the decision of the meeting of the Consultative Body, it is planned for tomorrow," he stated.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


However, Indra did not know the exaxt time the agenda would be held. It is still being formulated by the leadership of the DPR RI.
 
"Regarding the exact time, it is still being discussed with the leadership," he said.

 
(WAH)

