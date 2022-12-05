House Relocation Construction for Cianjur Quake Victims Commences: President Jokowi

The president also noted that the assistance to rebuild damaged houses for the victims will be delivered on Thursday, December 8.
"Starting on Monday, I will ensure that the construction of a relocation house in Sirnagalih Village, Cilaku Sub-district, will begin. On Thursday, after the verification of the damaged house is completed, the assistance, amounting to Rp50 million, Rp25 million, and Rp10 million, will be distributed," Jokowi remarked at the Cijedil evacuation post here, Monday.
Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?
The president suggested that damaged houses can be rebuilt through mutual cooperation to support the region's economy. Moreover, until the third week after the earthquake, the residents were still staying at the evacuation posts.
Moreover, compensation for victims beyond the relocation assistance will be handed over directly through savings in the respective bank accounts, the president added.
He noted that the number of earthquake aid recipients in Cianjur reached 56 thousand families, who will soon receive the money to rebuild their houses. Thus, house construction work can be conducted quickly and completed in a short period of time.
"The number of recipients is quite a lot, and we hope it would be distributed to help the economic movement in Cianjur. We hope the victims would immediately return to their homes and no longer live in evacuation posts," he remarked.
During his third visit to Cianjur, the president was keen to ensure health conditions of over a hundred thousand refugees. While visiting the refugee camps, most of them said they were still in good health and received maximum service from the joint officers.
"The third time I came to ensure that the aid was immediately distributed and to ensure that the refugees were in good health. For this reason, we will accelerate the aid disbursal to help them return to their homes. For those who are relocated, we will build the first 200 houses in Cilaku," he remarked.
On November 21, a 5.6-magnitude earthquake rattled Cianjur District, West Java, at 1:21 p.m. local time. It was centered 10 kilometers (km) southwest of the district at a depth of 10 km. It did not have the potential to trigger a tsunami.
Until December 3, some 331 lives were lost, eight people went missing, 593 people sustained serious injuries, 59 people are undergoing treatment at Cianjur Hospital, and 114,683 people fled their homes to evacuation posts due to the earthquake.