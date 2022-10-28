English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
The Indonesian government plans to vaccinate more than 200 million people. (Photo: medcom.id)
The Indonesian government plans to vaccinate more than 200 million people. (Photo: medcom.id)

Nearly 65 Million Indonesians Have Received COVID-19 Booster Dose: Govt

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 28 October 2022 18:35
Jakarta: Some 11,111 people received their second dose of COVID-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours, taking the number of fully vaccinated people to 171,852,490, Indonesia's covid-19 task force reported on Friday.
 
Furthermore, 33,684 people received their third dose of COVID-19 vaccine in the same period, bringing the number of people who have received the booster dose of COVID-19 vaccination to 64,942,521.
 
To tackle the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Indonesian government plans to vaccinate more than 200 million people.

COVID-19 Update 

The Indonesian government recorded 3,015 new COVID-19 cases today, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country to 6,481,764.
 
From Thursday noon to Friday noon, the total number of recovered COVID-19 patients in the country increased by 1,783 to 6,303,477.
 
In the past 24 hours, Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 22 to 158,544.
 
(WAH)

LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
The US is also the largest donor to COVAX, with a commitment of $4 billion. (Photo: State Dept/USAID)

US Continues to Support Indonesia's COVID-19 Vaccination Drive

Over 171.8 Million People in Indonesia Fully Vaccinated against COVID-19

Nearly 171.8 Million Indonesians Fully Vaccinated against COVID-19

BACA JUGA
Youth Living in Islands Must Not Feel Inferior: Riau Islands Governor

Youth Living in Islands Must Not Feel Inferior: Riau Islands Governor

English
riau islands
BRIN Working with IAEA to Improve Irradiation Facilities

BRIN Working with IAEA to Improve Irradiation Facilities

English
research and innovation
Jakarta Records 135 Atypical Acute Kidney Injury Cases in Children: Health Office

Jakarta Records 135 Atypical Acute Kidney Injury Cases in Children: Health Office

English
health
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Badai Terjang Filipina Selatan, 31 Orang Tewas
Internasional

Badai Terjang Filipina Selatan, 31 Orang Tewas

Keren! Presiden Jokowi Luncurkan Metaverse IKN
Nasional

Keren! Presiden Jokowi Luncurkan Metaverse IKN

Wow, Empat Atlet Ju Jitsu Indonesia Targetkan Medali Emas di Kejuaraan Dunia
Olahraga

Wow, Empat Atlet Ju Jitsu Indonesia Targetkan Medali Emas di Kejuaraan Dunia

Menkeu Yakin Ekonomi Triwulan III-2022 Lebih Tinggi dari 5,4%
Ekonomi

Menkeu Yakin Ekonomi Triwulan III-2022 Lebih Tinggi dari 5,4%

Servis & Pajak Suzuki Ertiga Hybrid Cuma Rp13 Ribuan, Kok Bisa?
Otomotif

Servis & Pajak Suzuki Ertiga Hybrid Cuma Rp13 Ribuan, Kok Bisa?

Mohon Doa, Pak Ogah Kembali Dirawat di Rumah Sakit Akibat Stroke
Hiburan

Mohon Doa, Pak Ogah Kembali Dirawat di Rumah Sakit Akibat Stroke

Lulus dengan IPK 3,98, Begini Cara Mahasiswi ITB Ini Raih Nilai Nyaris Sempurna
Pendidikan

Lulus dengan IPK 3,98, Begini Cara Mahasiswi ITB Ini Raih Nilai Nyaris Sempurna

3 Wakil Indonesia Bersiap di AOV Premier League 2022
Teknologi

3 Wakil Indonesia Bersiap di AOV Premier League 2022

Tangerang Jadi Kota Paling Diburu Pencari Rumah Seken
Properti

Tangerang Jadi Kota Paling Diburu Pencari Rumah Seken

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!