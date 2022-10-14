English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
The Polri chief admitted that of late, the level of public trust in the police institution has declined. (Photo: medcom.id)
The Polri chief admitted that of late, the level of public trust in the police institution has declined. (Photo: medcom.id)

Indonesian Police Ready to Make Every Effort to Restore Public Trust: Polri Chief

Antara • 14 October 2022 19:52
Jakarta: The National Police (Polri) are ready to exert all resources and efforts to restore public confidence in the police institution, Polri chief, General Listyo Sigit Prabowo, said at the State Palace in Jakarta on Friday.
 
Prabowo and more than 500 police personnel went to the State Palace at the direction of President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) to high-ranking officers at Polri headquarters, regional police chiefs, and municipal police chiefs (kapolres) across Indonesia.
 
In his report to the President, the Polri chief admitted that of late, the level of public trust in the police institution has declined.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


"This has happened due to prominent events that have had a negative impact and became public attention," Prabowo said.
 
Therefore, he emphasized that his staff will continue to carry out their investigative duties comprehensively by mobilizing all their capabilities so that the incidents can be uncovered and resolved, in accordance with President Widodo’s directives.
 
According to the National Police chief, this is a form of Polri 's responsibility to the community to foster public expectations of fair law enforcement.
 
"We are ready to exert all efforts in order to restore public trust in the Polri institution and to maintain the Polri's mandate in carrying out a precise legal transformation program in carrying out the main tasks of Polri,” he stressed.
 
Prabowo emphasized that his institution is continuously evaluating and improving internally, which is a part of the overall reform, instrumental reform, and particularly, structural reform of the National Police.
 
"With the spirit that the President once stated that the police are not just a profession, but a way to serve," he said.
 
In addition to Polri officials, the President's briefing was also attended by Coordinating Minister for Political, Legal and Security Affairs (Menkopolhukam), Mahfud MD, and the ranks of the National Police Commission (Kompolnas).
 
(WAH)

LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
TGIPF has indicative findings that the National Police can investigate further. (Photo: medcom.did)

TGIPF Holds PSSI Responsible for Kanjuruhan Tragedy

Police Chief Confirms Arrest of Inspector General Teddy Minahasa

Memasuki Usia 25 Tahun, 2 Hal ini Harus Sudah Diperoleh

BACA JUGA
Indonesia Urges ASEAN to Unify in Fostering Solidary for Restoring Education

Indonesia Urges ASEAN to Unify in Fostering Solidary for Restoring Education

English
indonesian government
TGIPF Holds PSSI Responsible for Kanjuruhan Tragedy

TGIPF Holds PSSI Responsible for Kanjuruhan Tragedy

English
football association of indonesia
Police Chief Confirms Arrest of Inspector General Teddy Minahasa

Police Chief Confirms Arrest of Inspector General Teddy Minahasa

English
police
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Asing Bawa Keluar Dana hingga Rp4,2 Triliun Sepekan Ini
Ekonomi

Asing Bawa Keluar Dana hingga Rp4,2 Triliun Sepekan Ini

Duh, Blazers Awali Musim Tanpa Gary Payton II
Olahraga

Duh, Blazers Awali Musim Tanpa Gary Payton II

Lesti Damai dengan Billar, Netizen Ungkit Ceramah Mama Dedeh soal Istri Bodoh Maafkan Suami KDRT
Hiburan

Lesti Damai dengan Billar, Netizen Ungkit Ceramah Mama Dedeh soal Istri Bodoh Maafkan Suami KDRT

Akhirnya, Kemenag Terbitkan PMA PPKS di Satuan Pendidikan
Pendidikan

Akhirnya, Kemenag Terbitkan PMA PPKS di Satuan Pendidikan

Kapolri: Irjen Teddy Minahasa Telah Ditahan dan Terancam Dipecat
Nasional

Kapolri: Irjen Teddy Minahasa Telah Ditahan dan Terancam Dipecat

Tragis! Pulang Belajar, 8 Anak di Kamboja Tewas Akibat Kapal Tenggelam
Internasional

Tragis! Pulang Belajar, 8 Anak di Kamboja Tewas Akibat Kapal Tenggelam

Mobil Listrik Mahasiswa UTS, Jarak Tempus Sampai 100 KM
Otomotif

Mobil Listrik Mahasiswa UTS, Jarak Tempus Sampai 100 KM

Lindungi Kesehatan Mental Pakai Teknologi, Begini Caranya
Teknologi

Lindungi Kesehatan Mental Pakai Teknologi, Begini Caranya

Catat! 3 Tahapan Membangun Rumah Tumbuh
Properti

Catat! 3 Tahapan Membangun Rumah Tumbuh

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!