Indonesian Police Ready to Make Every Effort to Restore Public Trust: Polri Chief

Prabowo and more than 500 police personnel went to the State Palace at the direction of President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) to high-ranking officers at Polri headquarters, regional police chiefs, and municipal police chiefs (kapolres) across Indonesia.
In his report to the President, the Polri chief admitted that of late, the level of public trust in the police institution has declined.
"This has happened due to prominent events that have had a negative impact and became public attention," Prabowo said.
Therefore, he emphasized that his staff will continue to carry out their investigative duties comprehensively by mobilizing all their capabilities so that the incidents can be uncovered and resolved, in accordance with President Widodo’s directives.
According to the National Police chief, this is a form of Polri 's responsibility to the community to foster public expectations of fair law enforcement.
"We are ready to exert all efforts in order to restore public trust in the Polri institution and to maintain the Polri's mandate in carrying out a precise legal transformation program in carrying out the main tasks of Polri,” he stressed.
Prabowo emphasized that his institution is continuously evaluating and improving internally, which is a part of the overall reform, instrumental reform, and particularly, structural reform of the National Police.
"With the spirit that the President once stated that the police are not just a profession, but a way to serve," he said.
In addition to Polri officials, the President's briefing was also attended by Coordinating Minister for Political, Legal and Security Affairs (Menkopolhukam), Mahfud MD, and the ranks of the National Police Commission (Kompolnas).