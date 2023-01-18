English  
Illustration (Photo:Medcom.id)

Nearly 175 Million Indonesians Fully Vaccinated against COVID-19

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 18 January 2023 17:32
Jakarta: Some 25,076 people received their second dose of COVID-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours, taking the number of fully vaccinated people to 174,963,298, Indonesia's covid-19 task force reported on Wednesday.
 
Meanwhile,72,743 people received their third dose of COVID-19 vaccine in the same period, bringing the number of people who have received the booster dose of COVID-19 vaccination to 69,086,619.
 
To tackle the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Indonesian government plans to vaccinate more than 200 million people.

COVID-19 Update

The Indonesian government recorded 339 new COVID-19 cases today, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country to 6,727,007.
 
From Tuesday noon to Wednesday noon, the total number of recovered COVID-19 patients in the country increased by 433 to 6,559,736.
 
In the past 24 hours, Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 10 to 160,756.
 
(WAH)

