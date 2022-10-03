English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
The WHO is the one with the authority to decide when the pandemic status is eliminated officially. (Photo: medcom.id)
The WHO is the one with the authority to decide when the pandemic status is eliminated officially. (Photo: medcom.id)

Indonesia to Seek WHO Consultation over Pandemic Status

Antara • 03 October 2022 17:39
Jakarta: Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin spoke of having received instruction from President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) to consult with Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO) Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus regarding the COVID-19 pandemic status.
 
"The president has urged me to consult with the WHO Director General. (The president also) said that there are local policies regarding the ease of health protocols that can be taken," he remarked at the Presidential Palace here on Monday.
 
According to Sadikin, the WHO is the one with the authority to decide when the pandemic status is eliminated officially.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


"(It is) specifically regarding the pandemic because this is global in nature, and later, the WHO will give the timing," he remarked.
 
The minister also notified reporters that the plan to announce that the public would no longer be required to wear masks depends on President Jokowi's decision.
 
Earlier, on Monday morning, the president noted that in the near future, the Indonesian government would likely announce that the COVID-19 pandemic had ended.
 
"The pandemic, indeed, has started to subside. Maybe soon, we will declare the pandemic is over," President Jokowi stated at the launch of the Inclusive Partnership Movement for Upgrading MSMEs in Jakarta.
 
The first case of COVID-19 in Indonesia was confirmed in March 2020. According to data from the COVID-19 Handling Task Force, as of October 2, 2022, the nation had recorded 6,434,585 COVID-19 cases, 6,259,019 recoveries, and 158,132 deaths.
 
To bolster the people's immune systems, the government launched its nationwide vaccination program on January 13, 2021, targeting as many as 234,666,020 citizens.
 
The task force data showed that as of October 2, 2022, as many as 204,605,084 Indonesians had received the first vaccine dose, 171,216,741 were administered the second dose, 63,640,864 had taken the third dose or first booster, and 622,295 had received the fourth dose or second booster. 

 
(WAH)

LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin (Photo: MI)

Health Minister Ensures Swift Treatment for Kanjuruhan Tragedy Victims

Govt Expedites Malaria Eradication in Papua

Jangan Asal Pilih Produk Asuransi

BACA JUGA
Indonesia Finalizing Preparations for G20 Summit

Indonesia Finalizing Preparations for G20 Summit

English
G20
Nearly 63.7 Million Indonesians have Received Booster Dose of COVID-19 Vaccine: Govt

Nearly 63.7 Million Indonesians have Received Booster Dose of COVID-19 Vaccine: Govt

English
vaccine
Indonesia Adds 1,134 COVID-19 Cases

Indonesia Adds 1,134 COVID-19 Cases

English
covid-19
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
2.675 Peserta Lolos Seleksi Administrasi BIB, Lanjut TPA dan Psikotes Mulai Besok
Pendidikan

2.675 Peserta Lolos Seleksi Administrasi BIB, Lanjut TPA dan Psikotes Mulai Besok

Semua Salah AS dan Israel! Iran Kesal Aksi Protes Mahsa Amini Tak Kunjung Usai
Internasional

Semua Salah AS dan Israel! Iran Kesal Aksi Protes Mahsa Amini Tak Kunjung Usai

Pengakuan Aremania: Penonton Masuk ke Lapangan Ingin Memberi Semangat Pemain
Olahraga

Pengakuan Aremania: Penonton Masuk ke Lapangan Ingin Memberi Semangat Pemain

<i>Update</i> 3 Oktober: Kasus Covid-19 Bertambah 1.134
Nasional

Update 3 Oktober: Kasus Covid-19 Bertambah 1.134

Dihujat karena Konten Prank KDRT, Baim Wong dan Paula Verhoeven Minta Maaf
Hiburan

Dihujat karena Konten Prank KDRT, Baim Wong dan Paula Verhoeven Minta Maaf

Parah, Rupiah Jeblok hingga Sentuh Level Rp15.300/USD
Ekonomi

Parah, Rupiah Jeblok hingga Sentuh Level Rp15.300/USD

Bye-Bye Lamborghini Aventador, Mesin V12 Murni Berakhir
Otomotif

Bye-Bye Lamborghini Aventador, Mesin V12 Murni Berakhir

PB ESI Pamer Potensi Indonesia Bagi Pariwisata di KTT Esports Dunia
Teknologi

PB ESI Pamer Potensi Indonesia Bagi Pariwisata di KTT Esports Dunia

Catat! 3 Tahapan Membangun Rumah Tumbuh
Properti

Catat! 3 Tahapan Membangun Rumah Tumbuh

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!