Ferdy Sambo is No Longer a Police Officer: National Police Chief

This statement was made by the National Police Chief after President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) signed a Presidential Decree (Keppres) on the dismissal of the former Head of the Profession and Security (Propam) Division of the National Police.
Listyo had received the Presidential Decree from the Presidential Military Secretariat (Sekmil).
Ferdy Sambo was declared not a police officer after the Presidential Decree was issued.
"Therefore, the status of FS (Ferdy Sambo) is officially no longer a member of the National Police," said Listyo in Jakarta on Friday, September 30, 2022.
The signing of the Presidential Decree was earlier confirmed by the Presidential Military Secretary, First Marshal Trisno Hendradi.
"It has been signed (by the President) and has been sent to the National Police," said Trisno,
Ferdy Sambo is one of the suspects in the premeditated murder case of Brigadier Nofriansyah Yosua Hutabarat alias Brigadier J.
The incident allegedly occurred at Ferdy's official residence in South Jakarta on Friday, July 8, 2022.
Besides Ferdy, the police have also determined Ferdy's wife, Putri Candrwathi; Ferdy's former driver, Kuat Ma'ruf; as well as Ferdy's aide, Brigadier Ricky Rizal and Bharada Eliezer as suspects in the case.
Ferdy Sambo and other suspects were charged with Article 340 of the Criminal Code regarding Premeditated Murder and Article 338 of the Criminal Code on Murder in conjunction with Article 55 and Article 56 of the Criminal Code.