Indonesia Still Studying Plan to Lift Community Activity Restrictions

"We will evaluate it in a day or two," Airlangga said at the Merdeka Palace, the Presidential Palace Complex, Jakarta on Wednesday, December 28, 2022.
"The results of the serological studies will be received in the third week of January 2023," said Airlangga.
Previously, President Joko widodo (Jokowi) conveyed a plan to end PPKM even though several countries, especially China, experienced an increase in COVID-19 cases.
He said the ongoing wave in China would not affect the situation in Indonesia as long as the percentage of of people in Indonesia who have COVID-19 antibodies has reached 90 percent.
"Yes, it means that we are likely to be fine. Anything, from anywhere, should not be a problem," said Jokowi in Jakarta on Monday, December 26, 2022.
Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?