Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Airlangga Hartarto (Photo: MI)
Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Airlangga Hartarto (Photo: MI)

Indonesia Still Studying Plan to Lift Community Activity Restrictions

Andhika Prasetyo, Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 28 December 2022 14:02
Jakarta: Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Airlangga Hartarto has revealed that the government continues to review a plan to revoke the status of the Enforcement of Community Activities Restristions (PPKM). 
 
"We will evaluate it in a day or two," Airlangga said at the Merdeka Palace, the Presidential Palace Complex, Jakarta on Wednesday, December 28, 2022.
 
"The results of the serological studies will be received in the third week of January 2023," said Airlangga.
 
Previously, President Joko widodo (Jokowi) conveyed a plan to end PPKM even though several countries, especially China, experienced an increase in COVID-19 cases.
 
He said the ongoing wave in China would not affect the situation in Indonesia as long as the percentage of of people in Indonesia who have COVID-19 antibodies has reached 90 percent.
 
"Yes, it means that we are likely to be fine. Anything, from anywhere, should not be a problem," said Jokowi in Jakarta on Monday, December 26, 2022.

(WAH)

Peringatan!