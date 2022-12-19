English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
Coffee farming communities in Indonesia face overlapping crises. (Photo: State Dept/USAID)
Coffee farming communities in Indonesia face overlapping crises. (Photo: State Dept/USAID)

USAID Launches Initiative to Support Indonesian Coffee Farmers

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 19 December 2022 15:55
Jakarta: The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) has announced the launch of the Indonesia Coffee Enterprise Resilience Initiative.
 
It is a new partnership with US beverage company Keurig Dr Pepper and Root Capital, a US NGO,  to provide credit to agricultural enterprises in rural communities.  
 
Coffee farming communities in Indonesia face overlapping crises as market volatility, climate change, and gender inequity pose critical challenges to rural communities and agricultural enterprises.  

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


To address these issues, Resilient Coffee will support 14 coffee enterprises across Aceh, East Java, and North Sumatra, reaching 14,000 smallholder farmers as it promotes sustainable growth that balances economic needs with environmental sustainability.
 
"A lack of business management skills and access to credit impedes coffee enterprises from harnessing farmers’ full potential for growth," said USAID Indonesia Mission Director Jeff Cohen in a media release on Monday.  
 
"USAID’s collaboration with Root Capital and Keurig Dr Pepper will expand public-private capacity and commitment to strengthening and increasing inclusive economic growth, as well as prioritizing investment in women’s economic empowerment and building resilience against climate change," Cohen added.
 
USAID will leverage its local expertise to help Root Capital build smallholder resilience by expanding access to finance for farmers and small coffee enterprises that lack access to credit and business education.  
 
The partners will also capitalize on Keurig Dr Pepper’s private sector leadership and Root Capital’s experience with coffee enterprises to help businesses strengthen their resilience through financing and training.  
 
The program will work with businesses to strengthen gender equity and social inclusion practices while implementing new digital solutions to improve the management and resilience of coffee enterprises.  
 
Finally, the partners will strengthen climate action in the coffee industry, with a focus on mitigating climate change, protecting vulnerable ecosystems, and supporting rural communities to adapt to climate impacts.

 
(WAH)

LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
@america, the premiere American Space in Asia, opened its doors in Jakarta in December of 2010. (Photo: State Dept)

@America Celebrates 12 Years of Operations

@America Helps Strengthen Cultural Cooperation between Indonesia, US

Indonesia's Manufacturing Exports Grow by 18.59%: BPS

BACA JUGA
Jakarta-Bandung High-Speed Rail Project Temporarily Stopped

Jakarta-Bandung High-Speed Rail Project Temporarily Stopped

English
transportation
Australian Foreign Minister to Visit Beijing to Attend Bilateral Dialogue

Australian Foreign Minister to Visit Beijing to Attend Bilateral Dialogue

English
Australia
ASEC, AMRO Agree to Strengthen Ties

ASEC, AMRO Agree to Strengthen Ties

English
ASEAN
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Presiden: Siapkan Strategi Matang Hadapi Nataru
Nasional

Presiden: Siapkan Strategi Matang Hadapi Nataru

Inspiratif! Lulusan SMK Blitar Kini Jadi Asisten Profesor di Jepang
Pendidikan

Inspiratif! Lulusan SMK Blitar Kini Jadi Asisten Profesor di Jepang

OJK: Ekonomi RI Dijegal Inflasi, Resesi, hingga Konflik Geopolitik
Ekonomi

OJK: Ekonomi RI Dijegal Inflasi, Resesi, hingga Konflik Geopolitik

10 Catatan Menarik Saat Argentina Jadi Kampiun Piala Dunia 2022
Olahraga

10 Catatan Menarik Saat Argentina Jadi Kampiun Piala Dunia 2022

Panti Jompo Tiongkok Berjuang Lindungi Penghuninya dari Gelombang Covid-19
Internasional

Panti Jompo Tiongkok Berjuang Lindungi Penghuninya dari Gelombang Covid-19

DFSK Gelora E Bakal Dikembangkan Jadi Mobil Penumpang Mewah
Otomotif

DFSK Gelora E Bakal Dikembangkan Jadi Mobil Penumpang Mewah

Perusahaan di Indonesia Harus Lebih Tahan Banting Hadapi Kondisi Global
Teknologi

Perusahaan di Indonesia Harus Lebih Tahan Banting Hadapi Kondisi Global

Aktris Senior Indonesia Christine Hakim Main di Serial Hollywood The Last of Us
Hiburan

Aktris Senior Indonesia Christine Hakim Main di Serial Hollywood The Last of Us

Lebih Tinggi dari GWK, Monumen Reog Senilai Rp84 Miliar Bakal Dibangun di Ponorogo
Properti

Lebih Tinggi dari GWK, Monumen Reog Senilai Rp84 Miliar Bakal Dibangun di Ponorogo

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!