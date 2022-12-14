English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 24 to 160,311. (Photo: medcom.id)
Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 24 to 160,311. (Photo: medcom.id)

Indonesia Logs 2,136 Daily COVID-19 Cases

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 14 December 2022 17:53
Jakarta: The Indonesian government today recorded 2,136 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country to 6,704,268.
 
From Tuesday noon to Wednesday noon, the total number of recovered COVID-19 patients in the country increased by 2,508mto 6,508,515.
 
In the past 24 hours, Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 24 to 160,311.

WHO

The perception that the COVID-19 pandemic is over is understandable, but misguided, World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has said.
 
According to him, a new and even more dangerous variant could emerge at any time, and vast numbers of people remain unprotected. 
 
WHO and its partners are working with countries to drive uptake of COVID-19 vaccination by getting COVID-19 vaccines to where people are, through mobile units, door-to-door campaigns and by mobilizing community leaders.

 
(WAH)

LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
The new Criminal Code will come into effect in the next three years. (Photo: medcom.id)

Prosecutors Instructed to Study Indonesia's New Criminal Code

Need to Build Integrity through Anti-Graft Push to Revive Indonesian Economy: Minister

Over 67.6 Million Indonesians Have Received COVID-19 Booster Dose: Govt

BACA JUGA
Bank Indonesia Forecasts Inflation to Plunge to 1.5-3.5% in 2024

Bank Indonesia Forecasts Inflation to Plunge to 1.5-3.5% in 2024

English
Bank Indonesia
Over 174.5 Million People in Indonesia Fully Vaccinated against COVID-19

Over 174.5 Million People in Indonesia Fully Vaccinated against COVID-19

English
vaccine
UN Agencies Call for Accelerated Action to Ensure Safe Drinking Water for All

UN Agencies Call for Accelerated Action to Ensure Safe Drinking Water for All

English
water
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
ADB Pangkas Pertumbuhan Ekonomi Negara Berkembang Asia
Ekonomi

ADB Pangkas Pertumbuhan Ekonomi Negara Berkembang Asia

WHO: Tiongkok Mengalami Kesulitan Usai Tinggalkan Kebijakan 'Nol-Covid'
Internasional

WHO: Tiongkok Mengalami Kesulitan Usai Tinggalkan Kebijakan 'Nol-Covid'

Partai Ummat Tak Lolos jadi Peserta Pemilu 2024
Nasional

Partai Ummat Tak Lolos jadi Peserta Pemilu 2024

Laris Manis, Perusahaan Terang-terangan Mencari Alumni Program Bangkit saat Rekrutmen
Pendidikan

Laris Manis, Perusahaan Terang-terangan Mencari Alumni Program Bangkit saat Rekrutmen

Neymar Disebut Bisa Membela Brasil di Piala Dunia 2026
Olahraga

Neymar Disebut Bisa Membela Brasil di Piala Dunia 2026

DFSK Segera Rakit Mobil Listrik di Indonesia, Ini Modelnya
Otomotif

DFSK Segera Rakit Mobil Listrik di Indonesia, Ini Modelnya

Indonesian Idol XII Hadirkan 11 Juri, Ini Daftarnya
Hiburan

Indonesian Idol XII Hadirkan 11 Juri, Ini Daftarnya

Bulan Depan, Ada Headset Dyson yang Bisa Bersihkan Udara
Teknologi

Bulan Depan, Ada Headset Dyson yang Bisa Bersihkan Udara

Lebih Tinggi dari GWK, Monumen Reog Senilai Rp84 Miliar Bakal Dibangun di Ponorogo
Properti

Lebih Tinggi dari GWK, Monumen Reog Senilai Rp84 Miliar Bakal Dibangun di Ponorogo

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!