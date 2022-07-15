English  
The poverty level in March 2022 was recorded at 9.54 percent, declining by 0.17 percent. (Photo: BPS)
Poverty Declines Faster in Villages than Cities: BPS Head

Antara • 15 July 2022 19:01
Jakarta: Poverty reduction in villages was faster than that in cities despite poverty at the village level still being higher in comparison to that at the city level, Statistics Indonesia (BPS) Head Margo Yuwono stated.
 
This translates to the fact that the government's efforts to develop villages had yielded improvement, he noted during a press conference here on Friday.
 
In March 2022, the poverty level in cities dropped from 7.60 percentage points to 7.50 percent. Meanwhile, in villages, it declined, from 12.53 percent to 12.29 percent.

In general, during the period from September 2011 to March 2022, the poverty level in Indonesia declined, in terms of quantity and percentage, except in September 2013, March 2015, March 2020, and March 2021.
 
The rise in poverty level in September 2013 and March 2015 occurred after a surge in the prices of basic necessities resulting from a spike in fuel oil prices.
 
Meanwhile, the poverty percentage increased in March 2020 and March 2022 due to mobility restrictions in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic afflicting Indonesia.
 
The number of people living in poverty in Indonesia in March 2022 had reached 26.16 million. In comparison with the figure in September 2021, the number of people living in poverty had declined by 0.34 million.
 
Meanwhile, in comparison with March 2021, the number of people living in poverty declined by 1.38 million.
 
The poverty level in March 2022 was recorded at 9.54 percent, declining by 0.17 percent as compared to September 2021 and by 0.60 percent from that in March 2021.
 
Based on residence, during the September 2021-March 2022 period, the number of people living in poverty in cities dropped by 0.04 million, while in villages, the figure declined by 0.30 million. 

 
(WAH)
