Beautiful Indonesia Mini Park Renovation to Conclude by July-End: Minister

Jakarta: Public Works and Public Housing Minister Basuki Hadimuljono has stated that renovation of the Beautiful Indonesia Mini Park (TMII), East Jakarta, is 70-percent complete and is expected to conclude by the end of July 2022.
"(The work will conclude by July end) except for the Pancasila Monument or Fire Monument since 17 layers of copper must be installed, plus the details, so maybe, it will be completed by August 2022," Hadimuljono stated, as quoted from the ministry's website here on Wednesday.
The minister said that the main goal of the renovation is to improve services of the decades-long tourism destination.
"We begin the renovation based on President Jokowi's directives to make the Beautiful Indonesia Mini Park a safe, comfortable, and healthy tourism destination," he remarked.
The park's renovation was part of the efforts to preserve historical buildings, just like the Gelora Bung Karno Main Stadium, Jakarta, which was done to host the 2018 Asian Games, he remarked.
One of the renovations conducted was arrangements of the islands' landscapes in Lake Archipelago.
"We also renovated the provincial platforms, which were earlier separated by concrete walls, and now, they are united without dividers between the platforms, with a good, green landscape," he elaborated.
Hadimuljono also witnessed firsthand the renovations of Sasono Building and Fire/Pancasila Monument in the park area.
"In Sasono Utomo, we renovate the old building. We adjust the carpet, (we) replace it with marble, so it will be (better). The Fire/Pancasila Monument, which earlier had ceramic tiling, we change it to grass with motif as set in the initial design. This is in accordance with (the instruction of) President Jokowi, so it will sport a more natural look and (appear) greener and not be dominated by concrete walls," he expounded.
The renovation was also meant for preparations of the Indonesian presidency in the G20 Summit in November 2022, he stated.
"According to the plan, this place will be used for dinner of the G20. However, that is not the main goal. It was to improve service for the tourism destination instead," Hadimuljono stated.
Beautiful Indonesia Mini Park is a tourism destination that encompasses several cultural aspects of Indonesia, including clothing, dance, tradition, and traditional architectures.
Renovation prior to the G20 Summit is expected to better represent the cultural wealth in Indonesia.