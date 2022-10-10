English  
President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) (Photo:Medcom.id)
President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) (Photo:Medcom.id)

President Jokowi Meets Party Leaders to Maintain Political Stability

Antara • 10 October 2022 17:58
Jakarta: Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) emphasized that meetings held between him and chairpersons of several political parties were aimed at maintaining national political and security stability to mitigate impacts of the current global economic turmoil.
 
"Since the global economic situation is uncertain, hard to predict, and difficult to calculate, (national) political and security stability is very important (to be maintained) at this time," he noted at the State Palace here on Monday.
 
Jokowi made the statement after inaugurating Sri Sultan Hamengku Buwono X and Kanjeng Gusti Pangeran Adipati Aryo Paku Alam as governor and deputy governor of Yogyakarta, respectively as well as Hendrar Prihadi as head of the National Public Procurement Agency (LKPP).

The president also stated that the meetings discussed various issues regarding the 2024 general elections.
 
"We cannot put it (the general election issue) aside," he remarked.
 
He emphasized the pressing need for stable domestic political and security conditions, so the two sectors would not face major issues that could hinder the national economy ahead of the general election.
 
“Do not let our (domestic) economy gets disrupted by the global economic problems ahead of the general election. It is what we do not want to happen. Thus, I am intensely holding discussions with various party leaders about it," he added.
 
Jokowi held a two-hour-long meeting with General Chairperson of the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) Megawati Soekarnoputri in Batutulis, Bogor City, West Java Province, on Saturday (October 8, 2022).
 
Secretary General of the Central Executive Board of PDI-P Hasto Kristiyanto stated that the meeting discussed various national issues, such as mitigating the threats of the economic and food crisis.
 
At August-end of 2022, Jokowi also met with General Chairperson of the National Democrat (NasDem) Party Surya Paloh at the Presidential Palace, Jakarta.
 
(WAH)

