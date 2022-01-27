English  
Vice President Ma'ruf Amin (Photo: Setwapres)
Vice President Ma'ruf Amin (Photo: Setwapres)

VP Ma'ruf Calls for Joint Efforts for Preventing Radicalism

English MUI terrorism vice president maruf amin
Antara • 27 January 2022 16:38
Jakarta: Vice President Ma'ruf Amin has said that radicalism, extremism, and terrorism must be jointly stamped out by all parties to keep them from damaging the national fabric.
 
"We know that radicalism can trigger the emergence of extremism and terrorism, which can damage the foundations of this nation's life. We must prevent this jointly," he stressed at the National Halaqa I, organized by the Indonesian Ulema Council's Counter-Extremism and Counterterrorism Agency (BPET-MUI) via videoconferencing and accessed from here on Wednesday.
 
Amin said that efforts to prevent radicalism in Indonesia cannot only rely on the role of ulemas. All elements of society, from all backgrounds, must work hand in hand to prevent the spread of radical beliefs, he added.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


"Of course, ulemas will not be able to strive alone. The roles of families, teachers, and the community are essential in collaborative efforts to prevent the entry and spread of radicalism and terrorism," he noted.
 
The government has also strengthened countermeasures against radicalism, extremism, and terrorism in the country through the issuance of Presidential Regulation Number 7 of 2021 concerning the National Action Plan for the Prevention and Handling of Violent Extremism that Leads to Terrorism in 2020–2024, he pointed out.
 
"This Presidential Regulation is our reference to strengthen collaboration between ministries, agencies, local governments, ulemas, and Islamic organizations, including BPET-MUI, in order to prevent and overcome radicalism and terrorism," he said.
 
The vice president also appealed to all religious leaders in the regions to prioritize themes that are related to unity in their religious speeches to maintain religious tolerance and create inter-religious harmony in Indonesia.
 
According to Amin, religious speech should not fuel hatred or enmity among religious adherents. 

 
(WAH)
