Australian Agriculture Minister Visits Indonesia to Strengthen Relations

Jakarta: Minister for Agriculture and Northern Australia David Littleproud will hold a three-day visit to Indonesia to strengthen agricultural trade and relations with one of Australia’s most vibrant regional partners.
Minister Littleproud said the trip would culminate in the signing of the Indonesia-Australia Memorandum of Understanding on Agricultural Cooperation.
"Indonesia is a highly respected agricultural partner for Australia and that relationship will continue to go from strength to strength," Minister Littleproud said in a press release on Tuesday.
"Cooperation is the bedrock of our relationship, with Australia and Indonesia partnering on initiatives to advance agricultural development, support food security, and build robust agri-food sectors in both our countries," he added.
According to him, the Australian Government is committed to building better relationships with both government and business stakeholders in Indonesia.
In 2020-21, two-way trade in agriculture, fisheries and forestry topped $4 billion.
"I am very much looking forward to visiting Bogasari Flour Mill, one of Australia’s largest single customers for wheat. It’s businesses like these where the rubber really hits the road—where our premium produce is transformed into popular consumer products in global demand, like the world-famous Indomie noodles," he stated.
"And I especially look forward to meeting Indonesian Minister for Agriculture Syahrul Yasin Limpo in person for the first time. Together we will sign the Indonesia-Australia Agricultural Cooperation Memorandum of Understanding, which will lay a strong foundation for our strategic agriculture relationship in the years to come," he concluded.