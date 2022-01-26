English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
Minister for Agriculture and Northern Australia David Littleproud (Photo: awe.gov.au)
Minister for Agriculture and Northern Australia David Littleproud (Photo: awe.gov.au)

Australian Agriculture Minister Visits Indonesia to Strengthen Relations

English Australia agriculture trade
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 26 January 2022 12:17
Jakarta: Minister for Agriculture and Northern Australia David Littleproud will hold a three-day visit to Indonesia to strengthen agricultural trade and relations with one of Australia’s most vibrant regional partners.
 
Minister Littleproud said the trip would culminate in the signing of the Indonesia-Australia Memorandum of Understanding on Agricultural Cooperation.
 
"Indonesia is a highly respected agricultural partner for Australia and that relationship will continue to go from strength to strength," Minister Littleproud said in a press release on Tuesday.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


"Cooperation is the bedrock of our relationship, with Australia and Indonesia partnering on initiatives to advance agricultural development, support food security, and build robust agri-food sectors in both our countries," he added.
 
According to him, the Australian Government is committed to building better relationships with both government and business stakeholders in Indonesia.
 
In 2020-21, two-way trade in agriculture, fisheries and forestry topped $4 billion.
 
"I am very much looking forward to visiting Bogasari Flour Mill, one of Australia’s largest single customers for wheat. It’s businesses like these where the rubber really hits the road—where our premium produce is transformed into popular consumer products in global demand, like the world-famous Indomie noodles," he stated.
 
"And I especially look forward to meeting Indonesian Minister for Agriculture Syahrul Yasin Limpo in person for the first time. Together we will sign the Indonesia-Australia Agricultural Cooperation Memorandum of Understanding, which will lay a strong foundation for our strategic agriculture relationship in the years to come," he concluded.

 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Wastewater Testing Can Improve Latin America's COVID-19 Response: Report

Wastewater Testing Can Improve Latin America's COVID-19 Response: Report

English
latin america
ASEAN Launches SME Information, Business Matching Portal

ASEAN Launches SME Information, Business Matching Portal

English
asean
ADB Approves $405 Million in Grants to Support Food Security, Health in Afghanistan

ADB Approves $405 Million in Grants to Support Food Security, Health in Afghanistan

English
afghanistan
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Warna-Warni Baru Royal Enfield 650 Twin
Otomotif

Warna-Warni Baru Royal Enfield 650 Twin

Dipangkas IMF, Kemenkeu Optimistis Pertumbuhan Ekonomi RI Lebih Baik
Ekonomi

Dipangkas IMF, Kemenkeu Optimistis Pertumbuhan Ekonomi RI Lebih Baik

Cara Buat EmojiMix yang Viral di TikTok
Teknologi

Cara Buat EmojiMix yang Viral di TikTok

Pemeriksaan Pesta saat Lockdown Jadi Pukulan Baru bagi PM Inggris
Internasional

Pemeriksaan Pesta saat Lockdown Jadi Pukulan Baru bagi PM Inggris

KSP: Perjanjian Ekstradisi Tanda Kepemimpinan Presiden Menguat
Nasional

KSP: Perjanjian Ekstradisi Tanda Kepemimpinan Presiden Menguat

Gol Hakimi Antar Maroko ke Perempat Final
Olahraga

Gol Hakimi Antar Maroko ke Perempat Final

Selamat! Marcello Tahitoe Resmi Menikah dengan Cindy Maria
Hiburan

Selamat! Marcello Tahitoe Resmi Menikah dengan Cindy Maria

Masih Bingung Apa Itu NFT? Ini Penjelasan Pakar Unpad
Pendidikan

Masih Bingung Apa Itu NFT? Ini Penjelasan Pakar Unpad

Bukan Jack Ma, Bos Alibaba Ini Beli Penthouse Rp2,6 Triliun di New York
Properti

Bukan Jack Ma, Bos Alibaba Ini Beli Penthouse Rp2,6 Triliun di New York

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!