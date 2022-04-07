Jakarta: The Istiqlal Mosque has become the first mosque in the world to receive an Excellence in Design for Greater Efficiencies (EDGE) certificate, as a green place of worship, from the International Finance Corporation (IFC).
The certificate was presented directly by IFC country manager for Indonesia and Timor-Leste, Azam Khan, to the Grand Imam of the Istiqlal Mosque, Nasaruddin Umar, here on Wednesday.
"The mosque is currently making history by becoming the first mosque in the world to receive the EDGE certificate as a green building," Khan remarked.
The certificate has been awarded to the mosque since the worship place has been renovated based on an environmentally friendly concept, which has been proven to significantly reduce its carbon footprint.
The renovation was carried out by the Istiqlal Mosque Managing Committee (BPMI), Green Building Council (GBC) Indonesia, as well as Public Works and Public Housing (PUPR) Ministry.
The revitalization has increased the efficiency of water and energy usage of the building by applying energy-efficient roofs, outer walls, and lighting; installing smart energy meters; as well as using solar panels, which support more than 13 percent of the building’s electricity consumption.
"The excellent design for greater efficiency aims to mitigate climate change and reduce carbon emissions," Khan emphasized.
Currently, the mosque is making 23 percent energy savings by using low-flow faucets as well as water treatment and recycling installation, which have reduced the building’s water consumption by 36 percent, he added.
Meanwhile, Nasaruddin, the Grand Imam of Istiqlal Mosque, said that a mosque with an environmentally friendly concept can improve the quality of prayers and is in accordance with the guidance of the Prophet Muhammad.
"We are very honored to be the first mosque in the world to get EDGE certification," he remarked.
The certificate reflects the commitment of the managers of Istiqlal Mosque to support environmental sustainability in Indonesia, he added.