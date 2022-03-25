English  
He expected the price and stock of other basic necessities to be maintained until the end of the Ramadan month. (Photo: medcom.id)
He expected the price and stock of other basic necessities to be maintained until the end of the Ramadan month. (Photo: medcom.id)

Indonesian Police Chief Reviews Bulk Cooking Oil Stock, Price

English ramadan police west java
Antara • 25 March 2022 09:06
Jakarta: National Police chief, General Listyo Sigit Prabowo, visited Sabilulungan Market, Soreang sub-district, Bandung district, West Java province, to review the availability of bulk cooking oil ahead of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.
 
During the visit, he conversed with a number of merchants regarding the current stock and price of bulk cooking oil in the market.
 
"The market has received 5 tons of bulk cooking oil and distributed it to 61 merchants," he informed, according to a written statement released by the public relations division of the National Police on Thursday.

The merchants sold the oil to customers for Rp15,500 per kilogram (kg)—which is equivalent to US$1.07, since US$1 is equal to Rp14,422, as of March 24, 2022.
 
Still, the national police chief found out that a number of merchants could not get cooking oil stock due to limited supply.
 
Furthermore, he asked a distributor regarding the price of the commodity. According to the distributor, the difference between the merchant’s selling price and the distributor’s selling price was only Rp1,000 (equal to US$0.07).
 
"I hope that the price will continue to be controlled, thus the availability of bulk cooking oil can be maintained,” he remarked.
 
In addition, Prabowo said he expected the price and stock of other basic necessities to be maintained until the end of the Ramadan month.
 
“I also expect that the price fluctuations of other necessities will continue to be monitored. Thus, they can be controlled," he added.
 
Earlier, while reviewing mass vaccinations at the Security Intelligence Education Center of the National Police, Soreang sub-district, Bandung, West Java, he asked the media to help inform about the availability and sale price of cooking oil, especially bulk cooking oil, to prevent scarcity and price fluctuations.
 
“We ask our media partners to continue to monitor the availability of cooking oil. Please inform us if there is any disrupted distribution or other disturbance regarding the availability of cooking oil, thus we can solve it,” he added.
 
(WAH)
