Vice President Ma'ruf Amin (Photo: MI/Rommy Pujianto)
Vice President Ma'ruf Amin (Photo: MI/Rommy Pujianto)

VP to launch Agricultural Digitalization in Bandung

English agriculture vice president maruf amin west java
Antara • 22 March 2022 17:02
Jakarta: Vice President Ma’ruf Amin, accompanied by his wife Wury, were set to visit Bandung to launch “Digitalisasi Pertanian” (agricultural digitalization) and observe the locations of agricultural products.
 
Amin and his limited entourage took off from Terminal 3 of the Soekarno-Hatta International Airport, Tangerang, on Tuesday, according to a press statement of the Press, Media, and Information Bureau (BPMI) at the Vice Presidential Secretariat.
 
Upon his arrival at the Indonesian Air Force Base Husein Sastranegara, Bandung, at 8:35 a.m. local time, the vice president was welcomed by West Java Governor Ridwan Kamil along with the members of West Java’s Regional Leadership Forum (Forkopimda).

Amin directly headed to Al Ittifaq Islamic Boarding School, on Ciburial Street, Alamendah, Rancabali Sub-district, Bandung District, to launch “Digitalisasi Pertanian” and observe the locations of agricultural products.
 
The vice president, thereafter, headed to the Bandung District Head Office to review implementation of the Public Service Mall (MPP) in the district.
 
The next day, Amin was scheduled to observe and meet participants, who join the training at Lembang’s Training Center (BLK) on Tangkuban Perahu Street, Cikole, Lembang Sub-district, West Bandung District, West Java.
 
Vice Presidential Secretariat Head Ahmad Erani Yustika, Human Development Support and Development Equity Deputy Suprayoga Hadi, Vice President’s Special Staff on Communication and Information Masduki Baidlowi, and Vice President’s Special Staff on Politics and Institutional Relations Robikin Emhas accompanied Amin during his working visit.
 
Vice President’s Special Staff on Economy and Finance Lukmanul Hakim, Vice President’s Expert Team Farhat Brachma, National Zakat (Alms) Agency (Baznas) Head Noor Achmad, and Baznas’ Distribution and Utilization Leader Saidah Sakwan were part of the vice president’s entourage.
 
(WAH)
Water Resources Key for Sustainable Development in Indonesia: Minister

Water Resources Key for Sustainable Development in Indonesia: Minister

English
water
New Capital to Expedite Economic Development: President Jokowi

New Capital to Expedite Economic Development: President Jokowi

English
president joko widodo
Food Shortages Escalate in Afghanistan: IFRC

Food Shortages Escalate in Afghanistan: IFRC

English
food
