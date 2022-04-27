English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
Minister of Agriculture Syahrul Yasin Limpo (Photo:MoFA)
Minister of Agriculture Syahrul Yasin Limpo (Photo:MoFA)

Agriculture Minister Lauds Makassar Farmers' Market Event

English eid al-fitr agriculture food
Antara • 27 April 2022 17:41
Jakarta: Agriculture Minister Syahrul Yasin Limpo commended the Makassar Agriculture Quarantine Agency’s initiative to organize a farmers’ market event to help residents meet their food needs during the Eid al-Fitr period.
 
"We need to appreciate this event because the presence of a bargain market like this could help residents fulfill their basic food needs," Limpo said while opening the Farmers' Market and Quality Food Bazaar event organized by the Makassar Agriculture Quarantine Agency Office, South Sulawesi, on Wednesday.
 
The event demonstrated the quarantine office’s firm commitment to fulfilling its duty as the institution in charge of food availability in South Sulawesi along with the province’s Food Resilience Office, he added.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


He then affirmed his ministry’s commitment to optimizing the management of basic foods in Indonesia’s 34 provinces, including South Sumatra.
 
The ministry has also set up a team that will monitor the stocks of 12 basic foods—rice, corn, soybean, red chili, bird’s eye chili, onion, garlic, beef, chicken meat, chicken egg, sugar, and cooking oil, Limpo informed.
 
The team will comprise officials from the first and second echelons of the ministry who will cooperate with the provincial authorities to monitor the 12 basic food stocks in markets, he said.
 
Meanwhile, Makassar Agricultural Quarantine Office head Lutfie Nasir said that the event will be held for two days from April 27–28, 2022.
 
The event has involved relevant institutions in South Sulawesi, such as the Makassar Agricultural Office, South Sumatra Livestock Office, State Logistics Board's (Bulog’s) South Sumatra Office, and distributors of basic foods, he added.
 
"The Farmers’ Market event is expected to help stabilize the prices of basic needs (in the region) before Eid al-Fitr," Nasir remarked.
 
The event is being held simultaneously in Gowa, Jeneponto, Barru, Soppeng, North Luwu, and Enrekang districts, the office head said.

 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Over 164.3 Million Indonesians Fully Vaccinated against COVID-19

Over 164.3 Million Indonesians Fully Vaccinated against COVID-19

English
vaccine
Indonesia Records 617 New COVID-19 Cases

Indonesia Records 617 New COVID-19 Cases

English
covid-19
Investment Realization in Q1 2022 Highest in Past Decade: Indonesian Minister

Investment Realization in Q1 2022 Highest in Past Decade: Indonesian Minister

English
investment
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
164,3 Juta Masyarakat Terproteksi Vaksin Dosis Lengkap
Nasional

164,3 Juta Masyarakat Terproteksi Vaksin Dosis Lengkap

Tesla Bakal Rugi Jika Batal Investasi di Indonesia
Ekonomi

Tesla Bakal Rugi Jika Batal Investasi di Indonesia

Malaysia Hapus Tes Covid-19 untuk Pelancong, Masker Tak Lagi Wajib
Internasional

Malaysia Hapus Tes Covid-19 untuk Pelancong, Masker Tak Lagi Wajib

Tidak Ada Aturan Wajib Vaksin Covid-19, Djokovic Berpeluang Tampil di Wimbledon
Olahraga

Tidak Ada Aturan Wajib Vaksin Covid-19, Djokovic Berpeluang Tampil di Wimbledon

Luhut Ketemuan dengan Elon Musk, Goda Tesla Investasi Di Indonesia
Otomotif

Luhut Ketemuan dengan Elon Musk, Goda Tesla Investasi Di Indonesia

Hati-hati di Rest Area Pas Mudik, Ini Cara Lacak HP yang Hilang
Teknologi

Hati-hati di Rest Area Pas Mudik, Ini Cara Lacak HP yang Hilang

Raffi Ahmad Dekati Desy Ratnasari Setelah Putus dari Yuni Shara, tapi Ditolak!
Hiburan

Raffi Ahmad Dekati Desy Ratnasari Setelah Putus dari Yuni Shara, tapi Ditolak!

Lengkap! Cara Pembayaran UM-PTKIN 2022
Pendidikan

Lengkap! Cara Pembayaran UM-PTKIN 2022

Mau Renovasi Dapur? Jangan Lupa 6 Persiapan Ini
Properti

Mau Renovasi Dapur? Jangan Lupa 6 Persiapan Ini

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!