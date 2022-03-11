Number of Active COVID-19 Cases in Indonesia Continues to Decline: Health Ministry

Jakarta: The number of active COVID-19 cases in Indonesia decreased by 399,583 on Thursday, March 10, 2022, according to the Ministry of Health.
Meanwhile, on Wednesday, March 9, 2022, the number declined by 417,219.
"The number of active COVID-19 cases has continued to fall consistently since the end of February 2022," said Spokesperson of the Ministry of Health, Siti Nadia Tarmizi, in a written statement, Friday, March 11, 2022.
According to the spokeswoman, as of Thursday, March 10, 2022, the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine has been given to 192,891,436 people, 92.62 percent of the government's target.
Meanwhile, in the same period, the second dose of COVID-19 vaccine has been given to 150,069,223 people, 72.06 percent of the target.
"The key to ending the pandemic is the willingness of the entire community to receive primary and booster vaccinations and strictly follow health protocols," said Nadia.