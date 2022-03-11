English  
The number of children on the move is staggering. (Photo: medcom.id)
Number of Children Fleeing Ukraine Exceeds 1 Million: UNICEF

English children unicef ukraine
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 11 March 2022 10:36
Geneva: More than 1 million children have now fled Ukraine as war continues to ravage the country, UNICEF has said.
 
According to the UN Agency, most have fled with their families to Poland, Hungary, Slovakia, Moldova and Romania.
 
"The number of children on the move is staggering, an indication of how desperate the situation for children and families in Ukraine has become. Children are leaving everything they know behind in search of safety. This is heart-breaking," said UNICEF Regional Director for Europe and Central Asia Afshan Khan in a press release on Thursday.

So far, 6 trucks carrying nearly 70 tons of supplies have arrived to Ukraine
 
The supplies include personal protection equipment and medical, surgical and obstetric kits.
 
To assist children and families on the move from Ukraine to Moldova, Poland, Romania and Belarus, UNICEF has set up "Blue Dots," one-stop safe spaces that provide key information to traveling families and the ability to identify unaccompanied and separated children and ensure their protection.
 
UNICEF is appealing for US$ 349 million to prevent a further deterioration of the welfare of children in Ukraine and neighbouring countries and to enable the effective provision of critical life-saving support. 
 
This includes US$ 276 million for immediate needs within Ukraine and US$73 million in neighbouring countries.
 
"We’re doing everything we can to help the children and families in need but the war must end. Peace is the only sustainable solution," Khan said. 

 
(WAH)
