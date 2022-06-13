English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 9 to 156,652.
Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 9 to 156,652.

Indonesia Adds 591 COVID-19 Cases

English covid-19 covid-19 cases indonesian government
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 13 June 2022 15:51
Jakarta: The Indonesian government today recorded 591 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country to 6,061,079.
 
From Sunday noon to Monday noon, the total number of recovered COVID-19 patients in the country increased by 390 to 5,899,501.
 
In the past 24 hours, Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 9 to 156,652.

WHO

Reported cases and deaths from COVID-19 continue to decline globally, World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus recently said.
 
According to Dr Tedros, the trend should be interpreted with caution because many countries have reduced the number of tests they do, which in turn reduces the number of cases they find.  
 
WHO continues to call on all countries to maintain testing and sequencing services, to give a clearer picture of where the virus is spreading, and how it’s changing.
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Local Wisdom Highlighted in Drafting Bali Province Bill: Home Minister

Local Wisdom Highlighted in Drafting Bali Province Bill: Home Minister

English
bali
Over 110,000 Rohingya Refugee Children Receive COVID-19 Vaccine

Over 110,000 Rohingya Refugee Children Receive COVID-19 Vaccine

English
rohingya
Bali Arts Festival 2022 Helps Recover Island's Economy: Minister

Bali Arts Festival 2022 Helps Recover Island's Economy: Minister

English
bali
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Puncak Kasus BA.4 dan BA.5 Diperkirakan Terjadi Juli
Nasional

Puncak Kasus BA.4 dan BA.5 Diperkirakan Terjadi Juli

Beijing Memulai Tes Massal Covid-19 Terkait Klaster Bar 24 Jam
Internasional

Beijing Memulai Tes Massal Covid-19 Terkait Klaster Bar 24 Jam

Terungkap, Alasan Suzuki Ertiga Diesel Hybrid Berhenti Dijual
Otomotif

Terungkap, Alasan Suzuki Ertiga Diesel Hybrid Berhenti Dijual

Keras! Ini Kronologi Iko Uwais Pukuli Orang
Hiburan

Keras! Ini Kronologi Iko Uwais Pukuli Orang

Pemerintah Pastikan Belum Ada Kenaikan Listrik pada Mal dan Industri
Ekonomi

Pemerintah Pastikan Belum Ada Kenaikan Listrik pada Mal dan Industri

Penampakan Gameplay Starfield, Game Open-World Ambisius
Teknologi

Penampakan Gameplay Starfield, Game Open-World Ambisius

KPAI Ungkap Kekerasan di Sekolah, Siswa Diminta Makan Sampah Hingga Benturkan Kepala di Tembok
Pendidikan

KPAI Ungkap Kekerasan di Sekolah, Siswa Diminta Makan Sampah Hingga Benturkan Kepala di Tembok

Presiden: Pencapaian Indonesia di SEA Games XXXI Membanggakan
Olahraga

Presiden: Pencapaian Indonesia di SEA Games XXXI Membanggakan

Kementerian PUPR Segera Umumkan 3 Karya Terbaik Desain Bangunan di IKN
Properti

Kementerian PUPR Segera Umumkan 3 Karya Terbaik Desain Bangunan di IKN

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!