English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
Indonesia is committed to eradicating the practice of IUU fishing (Photo: medcom.id)
Indonesia is committed to eradicating the practice of IUU fishing (Photo: medcom.id)

Indonesia Bolster Cooperation with G20, RPOA-IUU to Halt Illegal Fishing

English illegal fishing indonesian government G20
Antara • 10 June 2022 14:15
Jakarta: Indonesia strives to promote responsible fishing to prevent illicit fishing activities by cooperating with various G20 member countries as well as through the Regional Plan of Action to Combat Illegal, Unreported, and Unregulated Fishing (RPOA-IUU).
 
Maritime Affairs and Fisheries (KKP) Minister Sakti Wahyu Trenggono noted in a statement here on Friday that the effort reflects the KKP Ministry's active role in the international arena in encouraging the eradication of illegal fishing.
 
"In accordance with the implementation of Indonesia’s G20 Presidency, the attempt is an example of (the realization of the) 2022 G20 theme, namely 'Recover Together, Recover Stronger,’ as the international community should collaborate with each other to tackle IUU fishing," he remarked.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


The minister noted that the measured fishing policy, which is one of his party’s three priority programs, is established to encourage the sustainable use of marine resources by being heedful to the marine ecological carrying capacity.
 
"All countries around the world have a joint responsibility in implementing sustainable fisheries management and eradicating IUU fishing," he emphasized.
 
Meanwhile, Director General for Marine and Fishery Resources Surveillance at the ministry, Rear Admiral Adin Nurawaluddin, stated that Indonesia, as the regional secretariat of the RPOA-IUU, is committed to eradicating the practice of IUU fishing through various attempts.
 
One of the measures taken is by arresting illegal fishing perpetrators. In 2022, the ministry has, so far, captured 73 fishing vessels sailing under Indonesian, Malaysian, and the Philippines flags.
 
"Indonesia has adopted the provisions stipulated in the 1995 Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) Code of Conduct for Responsible Fisheries (CCRF) into our national laws, and we are committed to continuing to eradicate IUU fishing," the director general stated.
 
The G20 member countries include Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, the United Kingdom, the United States, and the European Union
 
Members of the RPAO-IUU comprise Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam, Timor Leste, Australia, and Papua New Guinea.

 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Kemayoran Athletes Village Emergency Hospital Treating 12 COVID-19 Patients

Kemayoran Athletes Village Emergency Hospital Treating 12 COVID-19 Patients

English
covid-19
Japan to Return to UN Security Council in 2023

Japan to Return to UN Security Council in 2023

English
Japan
Govt Detects 4 BA.4, BA.5 COVID-19 Cases in Bali

Govt Detects 4 BA.4, BA.5 COVID-19 Cases in Bali

English
bali
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Kejar Target Investasi Rp1.400 Triliun, Bahlil Minta Dana Rp1,8 Triliun
Ekonomi

Kejar Target Investasi Rp1.400 Triliun, Bahlil Minta Dana Rp1,8 Triliun

Pimpinan Khilafatul Muslimin Surabaya Raya Ditetapkan Tersangka
Nasional

Pimpinan Khilafatul Muslimin Surabaya Raya Ditetapkan Tersangka

Intip Bocoran Pertanyaan Wawancara Kerja di Kedubes AS Beserta Cara Jawabnya
Pendidikan

Intip Bocoran Pertanyaan Wawancara Kerja di Kedubes AS Beserta Cara Jawabnya

Cedera, Stephen Curry Ngotot Mainkan Game Keempat Final NBA
Olahraga

Cedera, Stephen Curry Ngotot Mainkan Game Keempat Final NBA

4 Cara Tetap Aman dari Deepfake
Teknologi

4 Cara Tetap Aman dari Deepfake

Komisi Khusus Kongres AS Sebut Trump Dalang Kerusuhan Gedung Capitol
Internasional

Komisi Khusus Kongres AS Sebut Trump Dalang Kerusuhan Gedung Capitol

Kawasaki Elektrode, Push Bike Listrik Seharga Rp20 Jutaan
Otomotif

Kawasaki Elektrode, Push Bike Listrik Seharga Rp20 Jutaan

Kalina Oktarani Sebut Rencana Azka Corbuzier Mualaf Hoax
Hiburan

Kalina Oktarani Sebut Rencana Azka Corbuzier Mualaf Hoax

Kementerian PUPR Segera Umumkan 3 Karya Terbaik Desain Bangunan di IKN
Properti

Kementerian PUPR Segera Umumkan 3 Karya Terbaik Desain Bangunan di IKN

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!