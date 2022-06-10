Indonesia Bolster Cooperation with G20, RPOA-IUU to Halt Illegal Fishing

Jakarta: Indonesia strives to promote responsible fishing to prevent illicit fishing activities by cooperating with various G20 member countries as well as through the Regional Plan of Action to Combat Illegal, Unreported, and Unregulated Fishing (RPOA-IUU).
Maritime Affairs and Fisheries (KKP) Minister Sakti Wahyu Trenggono noted in a statement here on Friday that the effort reflects the KKP Ministry's active role in the international arena in encouraging the eradication of illegal fishing.
"In accordance with the implementation of Indonesia’s G20 Presidency, the attempt is an example of (the realization of the) 2022 G20 theme, namely 'Recover Together, Recover Stronger,’ as the international community should collaborate with each other to tackle IUU fishing," he remarked.
The minister noted that the measured fishing policy, which is one of his party’s three priority programs, is established to encourage the sustainable use of marine resources by being heedful to the marine ecological carrying capacity.
"All countries around the world have a joint responsibility in implementing sustainable fisheries management and eradicating IUU fishing," he emphasized.
Meanwhile, Director General for Marine and Fishery Resources Surveillance at the ministry, Rear Admiral Adin Nurawaluddin, stated that Indonesia, as the regional secretariat of the RPOA-IUU, is committed to eradicating the practice of IUU fishing through various attempts.
One of the measures taken is by arresting illegal fishing perpetrators. In 2022, the ministry has, so far, captured 73 fishing vessels sailing under Indonesian, Malaysian, and the Philippines flags.
"Indonesia has adopted the provisions stipulated in the 1995 Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) Code of Conduct for Responsible Fisheries (CCRF) into our national laws, and we are committed to continuing to eradicate IUU fishing," the director general stated.
The G20 member countries include Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, the United Kingdom, the United States, and the European Union
Members of the RPAO-IUU comprise Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam, Timor Leste, Australia, and Papua New Guinea.