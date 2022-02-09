English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
Communications and Informatics Minister Johnny G. Plate (Photo:Medcom.id/Ilham Pratama)
Communications and Informatics Minister Johnny G. Plate (Photo:Medcom.id/Ilham Pratama)

Govt Preparing Regulation to Improve Indonesia's Media Ecosystem: Minister

English technology indonesian government education
Antara • 09 February 2022 14:09
Jakarta: The Indonesian government is drafting a regulation to support the improvement of the mass media ecosystem and empower the community, Communication and Informatics Minister Johnny G. Plate informed at the 2022 National Press Day Convention.
 
The attempt is a response to the development of the media industry ecosystem and digital technologies, such as augmented reality, virtual reality, metaverse, artificial intelligence, and 5G, he said.
 
"One of the goals of the regulation is to accommodate business and journalism orientation of mass media industry. Thus, digital technologies can be optimally advanced and utilized for the benefit of the community," the minister remarked, according to a press release received here on Tuesday.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


Indonesia has adequate regulations to anticipate the development of digital technology, such as Law Number 11/2008 and its amendment on Electronic Information and Transactions, he noted.
 
In addition, there are also Government Regulation Number 71/2019 regarding the Implementation of Electronic Transaction Systems and the Communication and Informatics Minister Regulation Number 5/2020 concerning Electronic System Management on Private Scope, he said.
 
However, the government will continue to push for more regulations that can help sustain collaboration among mass media, publishers, digital platforms, as well as the media ecosystem in Indonesia, Plate added.
 
Currently, the government is preparing the legal framework to realize quality journalism, he informed.
 
The framework will also regulate the responsibilities of digital platforms by considering the draft on publisher rights submitted by the Press Council and the Media Sustainability Task Force.
 
"The Communication and Informatics Ministry will coordinate with various stakeholders to prepare a number of regulations in response to the demand for digital development,” the minister said.
 
He further said he expected that with the support of various policies and regulations, the press would continue to improve its quality to educate and maintain the unity of Indonesia.
 
The peak event of the 2022 National Press Day commemoration will be held on February 9, 2022. 
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Over 132.6 Million People in Indonesia Fully Vaccinated against COVID-19

Over 132.6 Million People in Indonesia Fully Vaccinated against COVID-19

English
covid-19
Indonesia Logs 46,843 New COVID-19 Cases, 65 Deaths

Indonesia Logs 46,843 New COVID-19 Cases, 65 Deaths

English
covid-19
World Leaders Launch Call to End Pandemic as Global Emergency in 2022

World Leaders Launch Call to End Pandemic as Global Emergency in 2022

English
covid-19
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
46.843 Kasus Covid-19 Terdeteksi Hari Ini
Nasional

46.843 Kasus Covid-19 Terdeteksi Hari Ini

Catat! Ini Rincian Kenaikan Tarif Tol Dalam Kota
Ekonomi

Catat! Ini Rincian Kenaikan Tarif Tol Dalam Kota

Tiba di Australia, Blinken Tegaskan 'Poros' AS di Asia Pasifik Terus Menyala
Internasional

Tiba di Australia, Blinken Tegaskan 'Poros' AS di Asia Pasifik Terus Menyala

Hari Ini, Vaksin Merah Putih UNAIR Mulai Uji Klinis Tahap I
Pendidikan

Hari Ini, Vaksin Merah Putih UNAIR Mulai Uji Klinis Tahap I

Berapa Prediksi Lap Time MotoGP, F1, dan LMP2 di Sirkuit Mandalika?
Olahraga

Berapa Prediksi Lap Time MotoGP, F1, dan LMP2 di Sirkuit Mandalika?

Teknologi Positive Aqua Hydro Block untuk Melawan Aquaplaning
Otomotif

Teknologi Positive Aqua Hydro Block untuk Melawan Aquaplaning

Sutradara Jane Campion Cetak Sejarah di Nominasi Oscar
Hiburan

Sutradara Jane Campion Cetak Sejarah di Nominasi Oscar

Begini Caranya Lebih Nyaman dan Aman di Twitter
Teknologi

Begini Caranya Lebih Nyaman dan Aman di Twitter

Realisasi KPR Capai Rp465,55 Triliun, Ini Faktor Pendorongnya
Properti

Realisasi KPR Capai Rp465,55 Triliun, Ini Faktor Pendorongnya

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!