Jakarta: Access to safe drinking water in Indonesia currently only reaches 11 percent, Indonesian Vice President Ma'ruf Amin stated during the Sanitation and Water for All’s (SWA) 2022 Sector Ministers’ Meeting (SMM) here on Wednesday.
"In Indonesia, access to proper drinking water has reached more than 90 percent of the population. However, the realization of safe drinking water access is only at 11 percent," he remarked.
Meanwhile, for sanitation access, currently, some 80 percent of the population has proper sanitation access, but new safe sanitation is only available for seven percent of the Indonesian population.
"This is despite the fact that according to WHO's data, provision of safe drinking water and sanitation determine the people's life," he remarked.
Currently, some two million people in the world do not have proper access to safe drinking water and more than three million people do not have access to safe sanitation.
This is unfortunate given that the two basic needs can reduce the disease index by 0.39 percent. Without safe sanitation and water, children become vulnerable to stunting, the vice president pointed out.
"Beyond this, safe sanitation and drinking water became important requirements to ensure a transition to a green and eco-friendly economy, so that the people's prosperity and life quality can continue to improve," he noted.
Moreover, the UN General Assembly in 2010 acknowledged that access to safe sanitation and drinking water is a human right for everyone, he highlighted.
To this end, Ensure Availability and Sustainable Management of Water and Sanitation for All became one of the Sustainable Development Goals that must be achieved by 2030, Amin emphasized.
Hence, every country must have a clear work plan with measured indicators and implement it through a holistic and integrated approach, he opined.
"In addition, we have to continue to bolster global partnership in handling this multidimensional problem," he remarked.
"It is with this spirit of global partnership that Indonesia will become the host for the 2024 World Water Forum," he added.
The vice president expects that the forum will provide optimal benefits and contribution in encouraging the realization of the goal.