President Jokowi Visits Sorghum Factory in East Sumba Regency

Jakarta: On the third day of his working visit in East Nusa Tenggara (NTT), Thursday, June 2, 2022, President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) departed for East Sumba Regency.
The President is scheduled to inspect a sorghum processing plant.
"The President is also scheduled to observe a sorghum harvest," said Bey Machmudin, Deputy for Protocol, Press and Media at the Presidential Secretariat.
After that, Jokowi will visit Matawai Inpres Market to hand over a number of social assistance.
In the afternoon, President Jokowi and his entourage will return to Jakarta using an RJ-85 aircraft via Umbu Mehang Kunda Airport.
Also accompanying the President on the flight to East Sumba Regency wer, NTT Governor Viktor Laiskodat, Regional Military Command IX/Udayana commander Major General Sonny Aprianto, and East Nusa Tenggara Police Chief Inspector General Pol. Setyo Budiyanto.