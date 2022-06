President Jokowi Visits Sorghum Factory in East Sumba Regency

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini? Happy

Jakarta: On the third day of his working visit in East Nusa Tenggara (NTT), Thursday, June 2, 2022, President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) departed for East Sumba Regency.The President is scheduled to inspect a sorghum processing plant."The President is also scheduled to observe a sorghum harvest," said Bey Machmudin, Deputy for Protocol, Press and Media at the Presidential Secretariat.After that, Jokowi will visit Matawai Inpres Market to hand over a number of social assistance.In the afternoon, President Jokowi and his entourage will return to Jakarta using an RJ-85 aircraft via Umbu Mehang Kunda Airport.Also accompanying the President on the flight to East Sumba Regency wer, NTT Governor Viktor Laiskodat, Regional Military Command IX/Udayana commander Major General Sonny Aprianto, and East Nusa Tenggara Police Chief Inspector General Pol. Setyo Budiyanto.