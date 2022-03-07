English  
Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs and Investment Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan (Photo: maritim.go.id)
Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs and Investment Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan (Photo: maritim.go.id)

COVID-19 Situation in Java, Bali Continues to Improve: Minister

English covid-19 indonesian government vaccination
Theofilus Ifan Sucipto • 07 March 2022 16:32
Jakarta: The Coordinator for the Implementation of the Emergency Community Activity Restrictions (PPKM) in Java and Bali, Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs and Investment Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan, has said the COVID-19 situation in Java and Bali continues to improve. 
 
According to him, his statement is based on a number of indicators.
 
"The number of daily cases  in all provinces in Java and Bali continues to decline," Minister Luhut said in a teleconference here on Monday, March 7, 2022.
 
The number of daily deaths in Jakarta, Bali, and Banten, he said, is also declining.
 
"We predict that in the near future the number of daily deaths in other provinces will also decrease," he said.
 
Luhut stressed that the Indonesian government continues to implement measures to control COVID-19 in the country.
 
"COVID-19 vaccination coverage is already at 62 percent throughout Java and Bali, but we want it to be higher," he said.

(WAH)
