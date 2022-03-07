English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
the Indonesian government plans to vaccinate more than 200 million people. (Photo: medcom.id)
the Indonesian government plans to vaccinate more than 200 million people. (Photo: medcom.id)

Over 148 Million People in Indonesia Fully Vaccinated against COVID-19

English covid-19 indonesian government vaccine
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 07 March 2022 18:08
Jakarta: Some 163,040 people received their second of covid-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours, taking the number of fully vaccinated people to 148,021,351, Indonesia's covid-19 task force revealed on Monday.
 
Meanwhile, 65,273 people received their first dose of covid-19 vaccine in the same period, bringing the number of people who are at least partially vaccinated against covid-19 to 192,068,763.
 
To tackle the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Indonesian government plans to vaccinate more than 200 million people.

COVID-19 Update

The Indonesian government recorded 21,380 COVID-19 cases today, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country to 5,770,105.
 
From Sunday noon to Monday noon, the total number of recovered COVID-19 patients in the country increased 48,800 to 5,171,402.
 
In the past 24 hours, Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 258 to 150,430

 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Indonesia Records 21,380 New COVID-19 Cases, 258 Deaths

Indonesia Records 21,380 New COVID-19 Cases, 258 Deaths

English
covid-19 cases
Greater Investment in Care Services Could Create 300 Million Jobs: Report

Greater Investment in Care Services Could Create 300 Million Jobs: Report

English
workers
COVID-19 Situation in Java, Bali Continues to Improve: Minister

COVID-19 Situation in Java, Bali Continues to Improve: Minister

English
indonesian government
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
AS dan Eropa Larang Impor Minyak Rusia, Harga Langsung Meledak ke Level Tertinggi
Ekonomi

AS dan Eropa Larang Impor Minyak Rusia, Harga Langsung Meledak ke Level Tertinggi

Titik Evakuasi Diserang, Satu Keluarga Ukraina Tewas
Internasional

Titik Evakuasi Diserang, Satu Keluarga Ukraina Tewas

Pemerintah Pastikan Cermat Terapkan Transisi Pandemi ke Endemi Covid-19
Nasional

Pemerintah Pastikan Cermat Terapkan Transisi Pandemi ke Endemi Covid-19

Hasil NBA: Cavaliers Kalahkan Raptors
Olahraga

Hasil NBA: Cavaliers Kalahkan Raptors

Ganasnya Motor Enea Bastianini di MotoGP Qatar 2022
Otomotif

Ganasnya Motor Enea Bastianini di MotoGP Qatar 2022

Beasiswa Pendidikan Indonesia Dibuka Awal April 2022, Khusus Dosen, Guru Hingga Pelaku Budaya
Pendidikan

Beasiswa Pendidikan Indonesia Dibuka Awal April 2022, Khusus Dosen, Guru Hingga Pelaku Budaya

Film The Batman Raup Rp3,5 Triliun
Hiburan

Film The Batman Raup Rp3,5 Triliun

Yayasan Internet Indonesia Kecam Tindakan Penyerangan ke Pekerja PTT di Papua
Teknologi

Yayasan Internet Indonesia Kecam Tindakan Penyerangan ke Pekerja PTT di Papua

Habiskan Rp52,9 Miliar, Begini Potret Kawasan Puncak Terbaru
Properti

Habiskan Rp52,9 Miliar, Begini Potret Kawasan Puncak Terbaru

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!