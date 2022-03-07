Over 148 Million People in Indonesia Fully Vaccinated against COVID-19

Meanwhile, 65,273 people received their first dose of covid-19 vaccine in the same period, bringing the number of people who are at least partially vaccinated against covid-19 to 192,068,763.
To tackle the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Indonesian government plans to vaccinate more than 200 million people.
COVID-19 UpdateThe Indonesian government recorded 21,380 COVID-19 cases today, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country to 5,770,105.
From Sunday noon to Monday noon, the total number of recovered COVID-19 patients in the country increased 48,800 to 5,171,402.
In the past 24 hours, Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 258 to 150,430