GPDRR 2022 Kicks Off with Post-Pandemic Recovery Discussion: Minister

Jakarta: Coordinating Minister for Human Development and Culture Muhadjir Effendy stated that post COVID-19 pandemic recovery had become the main topic during the 2022 Global Platform for Disaster Risk Reduction (GPDRR) in Bali.
“Our first target is more so about recovery after COVID-19. Second target is to raising public awareness of disaster mitigation, third target is to involve pentahelix in (the efforts to) suppress the chance of disaster risk, and the fourth target is to showcase good practices followed by Indonesia,” Minister Effendy noted in a press release, confirmed here on Monday.
Some goals that they expected to achieve comprise coming to a collective agreement on dictating a pandemic mitigation strategy and raising public awareness of the efforts to suppress and surmount the disaster risk.
Apart from post-pandemic recovery, other topics discussed during the forum were disaster risk mitigation and disaster risk investment, he added.
The 2022 GPDRR was hosted on May 25-27, 2022, in Nusa Dua, BNDCC Hall, Bali. There were some 4,091 participants from 193 countries; 3,001 delegations participated in-person, while some 1,096 would follow the event through virtual means.
“Entrusting Indonesia with the task of serving as host of this international forum serves as an opportunity to improve mitigation efforts, good practices in suppressing disaster risk, as well as disaster mitigation (efforts) in global or national scopes,” he stated.
Prior to the start of the GPDRR Forum, an initiative would be taken to plant 10 million trees all over 34 provinces in Indonesia, he stated. The initiative was a form of commitment from the National Mental Revolution Movement in supporting the forum.