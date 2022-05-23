English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
The 2022 GPDRR was hosted on May 25-27, 2022, in Nusa Dua, BNDCC Hall, Bali. (Photo: medcom.id)
The 2022 GPDRR was hosted on May 25-27, 2022, in Nusa Dua, BNDCC Hall, Bali. (Photo: medcom.id)

GPDRR 2022 Kicks Off with Post-Pandemic Recovery Discussion: Minister

English disaster covid-19 pandemic bali
Antara • 23 May 2022 14:18
Jakarta: Coordinating Minister for Human Development and Culture Muhadjir Effendy stated that post COVID-19 pandemic recovery had become the main topic during the 2022 Global Platform for Disaster Risk Reduction (GPDRR) in Bali.
 
“Our first target is more so about recovery after COVID-19. Second target is to raising public awareness of disaster mitigation, third target is to involve pentahelix in (the efforts to) suppress the chance of disaster risk, and the fourth target is to showcase good practices followed by Indonesia,” Minister Effendy noted in a press release, confirmed here on Monday.
 
Some goals that they expected to achieve comprise coming to a collective agreement on dictating a pandemic mitigation strategy and raising public awareness of the efforts to suppress and surmount the disaster risk.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


Apart from post-pandemic recovery, other topics discussed during the forum were disaster risk mitigation and disaster risk investment, he added.
 
The 2022 GPDRR was hosted on May 25-27, 2022, in Nusa Dua, BNDCC Hall, Bali. There were some 4,091 participants from 193 countries; 3,001 delegations participated in-person, while some 1,096 would follow the event through virtual means.
 
“Entrusting Indonesia with the task of serving as host of this international forum serves as an opportunity to improve mitigation efforts, good practices in suppressing disaster risk, as well as disaster mitigation (efforts) in global or national scopes,” he stated.
 
Prior to the start of the GPDRR Forum, an initiative would be taken to plant 10 million trees all over 34 provinces in Indonesia, he stated. The initiative was a form of commitment from the National Mental Revolution Movement in supporting the forum. 

 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
President Jokowi Congratulates Australia's Albanese on Election Win

President Jokowi Congratulates Australia's Albanese on Election Win

English
president joko widodo
New Zealand Prime Minister to Visit US

New Zealand Prime Minister to Visit US

English
New Zealand
Anthony Albanese Sworn in as Australia's New Prime Minister

Anthony Albanese Sworn in as Australia's New Prime Minister

English
Australia
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Josep Guardiola Pelatih Asing Tersukses di Inggris
Olahraga

Josep Guardiola Pelatih Asing Tersukses di Inggris

Sopir Bus Maut di Ciamis Menyerahkan Diri
Nasional

Sopir Bus Maut di Ciamis Menyerahkan Diri

Abu Janda Sanggah Pembelaan Ahmad Dhani Terhadap Ustaz Abdul Somad
Hiburan

Abu Janda Sanggah Pembelaan Ahmad Dhani Terhadap Ustaz Abdul Somad

Celah Pembiayaan SDGs RI Tembus USD1 Triliun
Ekonomi

Celah Pembiayaan SDGs RI Tembus USD1 Triliun

WHO Sekali Lagi Tegaskan Pandemi Covid-19 Belum Berakhir
Internasional

WHO Sekali Lagi Tegaskan Pandemi Covid-19 Belum Berakhir

Rolls-Royce Boat Tail Kembali Diproduksi, Demi Mengenang Orang Tua
Otomotif

Rolls-Royce Boat Tail Kembali Diproduksi, Demi Mengenang Orang Tua

DOTA 2 The International 11 Digelar Oktober di Singapura
Teknologi

DOTA 2 The International 11 Digelar Oktober di Singapura

Dibuka 2 Hari Lagi, Ini Jadwal Lengkap SIMAK UI 2022
Pendidikan

Dibuka 2 Hari Lagi, Ini Jadwal Lengkap SIMAK UI 2022

5 Kesalahan saat Mendekorasi Rumah Bergaya Bohemian
Properti

5 Kesalahan saat Mendekorasi Rumah Bergaya Bohemian

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!