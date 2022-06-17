English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
Minister of Agriculture Syahrul Yasin Limpo (Photo:Kementan)
Minister of Agriculture Syahrul Yasin Limpo (Photo:Kementan)

Agriculture Ministry to Soon Distribute 800 Thousand Doses of FMD Vaccine

English agriculture Syahrul Yasin Limpo vaccine
Antara • 17 June 2022 16:59
Jakarta: Agriculture Minister Syahrul Yasin Limpo said his ministry will immediately distribute 800 thousand doses of the foot and mouth disease (FMD) vaccine arrived at Soekarno-Hatta Airport, Banten, Friday morning, to regions to accelerate outbreak handling.
 
"Today, we received 800 thousand doses of the vaccine, and starting tomorrow, it can be distributed. We have ensured that these three million doses can arrive in Indonesia in stages," Minister Limpo noted in his statement while receiving the arrival of the vaccine consignment at the Soekarno-Hatta Airport.
 
The minister is optimistic that the vaccine stock would be distributed quickly through cooperation between local governments, crisis centers, and task forces in districts and provinces, so that injections as well as treatment can be administered optimally.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


"I hope that the task forces in districts, crisis centers in districts or provinces, and nationally, are ready to inject the vaccines," he stated.
 
The minister explained that the vaccine distribution process will be conducted at the location of the FMD outbreak that had been earlier mapped out. The ministry has categorized livestock that had been prioritized to receive the FMD vaccine.
 
Vaccine injection will be prioritized for healthy animals in the red and yellow zones. In addition, the FMD vaccine is prioritized for livestock located in the breeding source area as well as for livestock located in the dairy farming center area.
 
Minister Limpo stated that the spread of FMD, so far, was the highest in the area of animal traffic, either by land or by sea.
 
"Animal traffic is one of the sources of the epidemic. Hence, there must be checks and quarantines on animal traffic travel, both by sea and air. We hope that checks and quarantines are also conducted on land, of course, because there are many alternative roads that pose a challenge," he stated.
 
The minister said the virus that caused the FMD outbreak spread swiftly through air. Hence, Limpo has urged all officers on the field to handle matters pertaining to the presence of humans and the entry and exit of livestock.
 
"The spread of this epidemic is extremely fast. Therefore, maximum efforts need to be made. Hopefully, this would bring a sense of certainty to us all that the FMD outbreak can be resolved optimally," he affirmed.
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Indonesia Expedites FMD Vaccination for Livestock to Control Outbreak

Indonesia Expedites FMD Vaccination for Livestock to Control Outbreak

English
indonesian government
Indonesian Diaspora in Sudan Hold Futsal Competition

Indonesian Diaspora in Sudan Hold Futsal Competition

English
indonesian embassy
APEC Committed to Strengthening Its Support for MSMEs

APEC Committed to Strengthening Its Support for MSMEs

English
APEC
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
BOR Isolasi di RS Covid-19 Jakarta Mencapai 11%
Nasional

BOR Isolasi di RS Covid-19 Jakarta Mencapai 11%

Sri Mulyani Kesal Dana Pemda di Bank Capai Rp200 Triliun
Ekonomi

Sri Mulyani Kesal Dana Pemda di Bank Capai Rp200 Triliun

Singapura Desak Ribuan Lansia untuk Menerima Vaksin Booster
Internasional

Singapura Desak Ribuan Lansia untuk Menerima Vaksin Booster

Shin Tae-yong Panggil 30 Pemain untuk TC Piala AFF U-19
Olahraga

Shin Tae-yong Panggil 30 Pemain untuk TC Piala AFF U-19

Minim Komunikasi, Indocomtech 2022 Segera Digelar Minggu Ini
Teknologi

Minim Komunikasi, Indocomtech 2022 Segera Digelar Minggu Ini

Kenangan Pahit Zack Lee Alami Pelecehan Seksual oleh Guru Pria
Hiburan

Kenangan Pahit Zack Lee Alami Pelecehan Seksual oleh Guru Pria

Crosser Indonesia Dipastikan Turun di MXGP Samota
Otomotif

Crosser Indonesia Dipastikan Turun di MXGP Samota

Diumumkan Hari Ini, Cek Hasil Seleksi PPDB Jabar 2022 Tahap 1 di Ppdb.disdik.jabarprov.go.id
Pendidikan

Diumumkan Hari Ini, Cek Hasil Seleksi PPDB Jabar 2022 Tahap 1 di Ppdb.disdik.jabarprov.go.id

Kementerian PUPR Segera Umumkan 3 Karya Terbaik Desain Bangunan di IKN
Properti

Kementerian PUPR Segera Umumkan 3 Karya Terbaik Desain Bangunan di IKN

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!