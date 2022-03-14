English  
Kemayoran Athletes Village (Photo:Medcom.id/Christian)
Kemayoran Athletes Village (Photo:Medcom.id/Christian)

Kemayoran Athletes Village Emergency Hospital Treating 1,644 COVID-19 Patients

English jakarta covid-19 covid-19 patients
Theofilus Ifan Sucipto • 14 March 2022 15:31
Jakarta: Some 1,644 COVID-19 patients are receiving treatment at Kemayoran Athletes Village Emergency Hospital, Kemayoran, Central Jakarta, according to Indonesia's COVID-19 Task Force.
 
Compared to the previous day, the number of COVID-19 patients at the emergency hospital was downby 252.
 
"There are 769 males and 875 females," said Joint Regional Defense Command I public relations staff Septiono Prayogo in a written statement on Monday.
 
Operated by the Indonesian government, the emergency hospital has been operational since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020.
 
Since the beginning of the pandemic, the emergency hospital has accommodated more than 160,000 COVID-19 patients from all around Indonesia, especially Greater Jakarta region.
 
During the peak of last year's Delta wave, the apartment complex could accommodate up to 7,000 covid-19 patients.

 
(WAH)
