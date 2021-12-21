English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
The Indonesian government plans to vaccinate more than 200 million people.
The Indonesian government plans to vaccinate more than 200 million people.

107.7 Million People in Indonesia Fully Vaccinated against COVID-19: Task Force

English covid-19 vaccine vaccination
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 21 December 2021 18:33
Jakarta: 525,835 people received their second of covid-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours, taking the number of fully vaccinated people to 107,706,013, Indonesia's covid-19 task force revealed on Tuesday.
 
Meanwhile, 820,920 people received their first dose of covid-19 vaccine in the same period, bringing the number of people who are at least partially vaccinated against covid-19 to 152,596,517.
 
To achieve herd immunity, the Indonesian government plans to vaccinate more than 200 million people.

COVID-19 Update

The Indonesian government recorded 216 COVID-19 cases today, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country to 4,260,893.
 
From Monday noon to Tuesday noon, the total number of recovered COVID-19 patients in the country increased by 205 to 4,112,040.
 
In the same period, Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 11 to 144,024.
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Australia, Sri Lanka Cooperate to Enhance Regional Border Security

Australia, Sri Lanka Cooperate to Enhance Regional Border Security

English
Australia
Indonesia Records 216 New COVID-19 Cases, 11 Deaths

Indonesia Records 216 New COVID-19 Cases, 11 Deaths

English
covid-19
UNICEF Sends Supplies to Typhoon-Hit Areas in Philippines

UNICEF Sends Supplies to Typhoon-Hit Areas in Philippines

English
philippines
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
1,3 Juta Orang Divaksinasi pada 21 Desember
Nasional

1,3 Juta Orang Divaksinasi pada 21 Desember

Sehari Jelang Pertandingan, Dukungan untuk Timnas Indonesia Sudah Mengalir di Twitter
Olahraga

Sehari Jelang Pertandingan, Dukungan untuk Timnas Indonesia Sudah Mengalir di Twitter

4.000 Orang Pergi Keluar Negeri dalam Sehari, Mengkhawatirkan!
Ekonomi

4.000 Orang Pergi Keluar Negeri dalam Sehari, Mengkhawatirkan!

IKA ITS Beri Beasiswa untuk Mahasiswa Baru dan <i>On Going</i>, Ini Link-nya
Pendidikan

IKA ITS Beri Beasiswa untuk Mahasiswa Baru dan On Going, Ini Link-nya

Ada Skutik Edisi Spider-Man, Harganya Cuma Rp16 Jutaan
Otomotif

Ada Skutik Edisi Spider-Man, Harganya Cuma Rp16 Jutaan

WHO: Lebih dari 3,3 Juta Orang Meninggal Akibat Covid-19 Sepanjang 2021
Internasional

WHO: Lebih dari 3,3 Juta Orang Meninggal Akibat Covid-19 Sepanjang 2021

Selebgram TE Diciduk Kasus Prostitusi, Instagram Tisya Erni Diserbu Netizen
Hiburan

Selebgram TE Diciduk Kasus Prostitusi, Instagram Tisya Erni Diserbu Netizen

Waspada Phishing Spider-Man: No Way Home
Teknologi

Waspada Phishing Spider-Man: No Way Home

5 Tanaman Ini Dipercaya Kurangi Suara Bising
Properti

5 Tanaman Ini Dipercaya Kurangi Suara Bising

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!