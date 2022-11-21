14 Dead after the 5.6 Magnitude Earthquake Jolt Cianjur

According to National Agency for Disaster Management (BNPB) data, 14 residents died after the quake.
“We received information, residents died of quakes especially in Cilaku Villages, Cianjur reaches 14 lives. While another 17 of them were injured,” said BPNB Chief Suharyanto, at a press conference today, 21 November 2022.
While acting Head of the BNPB Disaster Data, Information and Communication Center Abdul Muhari said that a number of houses were damaged after the incident.
In addition to building houses, the BNPB Pusdalops also received reports that one Islamic boarding school was heavily damaged, and the Cianjur Hospital was moderately damaged. Damage to public facilities whose level of damage is still being identified includes 2 government buildings, 3 educational facilities, 1 place of worship.
"Residents in Cianjur felt quite strong shaking for around about 10-15 seconds. Apart from the Cianjur area, the BPBD of Bogor Regency reported that two residents' houses were damaged. The earthquake shock in this area was felt for 5-7 seconds," he said.
In addition, the Sukabumi City BPBD informed its residents that they felt quite strong shocks for 7-10 seconds. People were seen panicking and leaving their homes.
"Currently the BPBD is still conducting monitoring in the area. Meanwhile in the Sukabumi Regency area, the local BPBD also reported that there was a strong shaking for 5-7 seconds. Some residents panicked," said Abdul.
He continued, the same goes for the Bandung Regency area whose residents felt moderate shaking for 5-7 seconds. BNPB also received reports of residents feeling shocks, such as in DKI Jakarta, Bekasi City, Bogor City and Garut Regency.
"Residents in a number of areas felt the earthquake shaking with a weak to strong intensity. The BPBD whose area felt the earthquake has been monitoring the impact of the earthquake," he explained.
Meanwhile, the monitoring of the Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency (BMKG) stated that the strength of the earthquake as measured by the MMI scale or modified Mercalli intensity, the Cianjur V-VI MMI, Garut and Sukabumi IV-V MMI areas, Cimahi, Lembang, Bandung City Cikalong Wetan, Rangkasbitung, Bogor and Bayah III MMI, Rancaekek, South Tangerang, DKI Jakarta and Depok II-III MMI.
Based on the inaRISK study, 32 sub-districts in Cianjur Regency have moderate to high earthquake hazard potential. BNPB appealed to local governments and residents to increase awareness and preparedness for the dangers of earthquakes.
Residents in earthquake-affected areas can check the structure of the building if they want to enter their house again. Make sure there is no structural damage such as damage to house pillars, roof trusses, and other structural damage.
"Remain alert to the potential for aftershocks by continuing to follow the update of data from the competent authorities," added Abdul.
