Jakarta: Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi), in his address during the annual session of the People's Consultative Assembly (MPR), called to ensure continuity in the construction of Nusantara capital city (IKN) in East Kalimantan.
“Continuity in the development of the Nusantara (capital city) must be maintained. IKN is not only for the state civil apparatus (ASN) but also for innovators and entrepreneurs," President Jokowi stated at the MPR/DPR/DPD RI Building, here on Tuesday.
IKN not only contains government offices but also public facilities and infrastructure as a driving force for the new economy, according to the head of state.
Jokowi remarked that the new capital city will not solely be an ordinary city but a jungle city, with world-class education and health services.
"The central government core area is indeed to be built by using the state budget funds, but the rest, 80 percent, are from private investors invited to participate (in the IKN construction)," he said.
According to Jokowi, the IKN development agenda should be supported by superior quality of Indonesian human resources. Hence, in the health sector, the rate of stunting among children in Indonesia should be reduced swiftly.
"Promotive and preventive services as well as medical services must be stronger and more evenly distributed," he remarked.
The head of state also noted that the government had continued to prioritize students' access to quality education services.
University students must be introduced to work from an early age.
"Children's interest in science, technology, arts, and sports must be supported and appreciated," President Jokowi affirmed.