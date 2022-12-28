New Navy Chief Has Good Track Record: President Jokowi

The appointment was based on Presidential Decree Number 100/TNI Year 2022 concerning Dismissal and Appointment of KSAL . He replaced Admiral Yudo Margono who became Commander of the Indonesian Military (TNI).
After the inauguration ceremony, the Head of State explained a number of reasons that made him choose Ali as the new leader of the Indonesian Navy.
"I saw his track record. He previously served as the Governor of the Naval Academy, Commander of Fleet Command I and Commander of Joint Regional Defense Command I," President Jokowi said after the inauguration ceremony here Wednesday, December 28, 2022.
"Apart from that, he also has good leadership," President Jokowi added.
He advised Ali to focus on maintaining state sovereignty, especially in the waters and islands that have borders with other countries.
"Two-thirds of Indonesia is water. So the focus is there. That is the big responsibility of the KSAL," said President Jokowi.