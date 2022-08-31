English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
As many as 500 workers will hold a rally. (Photo: medcom.id)
As many as 500 workers will hold a rally. (Photo: medcom.id)

Workers to Stage Protest against Fuel Price Hike in Surabaya

Clicks.id • 31 August 2022 11:43
Surabaya: Labor Party, together with 500 workers, is scheduled to hold a rally to protest against the planned fuel price hike at the Grahadi Building, Surabaya, East Java on Wednesday, August 31, 2022.
 
The workers will come from Surabaya City, Sidoarjo Regency, Gresik Regency, Mojokerto Regency/City, Pasuruan Regency/City, Tuban Regency, Probolinggo Regency/City, Jember Regency, Lumajang Regency, and Banyuwangi Regency.
 
The workers will gather on A. Yani Street in front of  Royal Plaza at around 12.00 Western Indonesia Time (WIB) and then walk together to the Grahadi State Building

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


In addition to rejecting the planned increase in fuel prices, the workers will also demand Governor of East Java Khofifah Indar Parawansa to revise the provincial minimum wage (UMP).
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Indonesian Embassy in Khartoum Holds Business Gathering to Promote Indonesian Tourism

Indonesian Embassy in Khartoum Holds Business Gathering to Promote Indonesian Tourism

English
indonesian embassy
EU Officials Participate in G20 Joint Environment and Climate Ministers' Meeting in Bali

EU Officials Participate in G20 Joint Environment and Climate Ministers' Meeting in Bali

English
G20
Millions of People of African Descent Still Subject to Racism: UN Chief

Millions of People of African Descent Still Subject to Racism: UN Chief

English
africa
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Kemendagri Bakal Sodorkan 6 Nama Calon Pengganti Anies ke Jokowi
Nasional

Kemendagri Bakal Sodorkan 6 Nama Calon Pengganti Anies ke Jokowi

Gawat! Pemerintah Pangkas Proyeksi Pertumbuhan Pertanian 2023 Jadi 3,7%
Ekonomi

Gawat! Pemerintah Pangkas Proyeksi Pertumbuhan Pertanian 2023 Jadi 3,7%

Japan Open: Chico Singkirkan Momota
Olahraga

Japan Open: Chico Singkirkan Momota

RUU Sisdiknas, Guru yang Sudah Mengajar Tapi Belum Sertifikasi Bakal 'Diputihkan'
Pendidikan

RUU Sisdiknas, Guru yang Sudah Mengajar Tapi Belum Sertifikasi Bakal 'Diputihkan'

Positif Covid-19, Mahathir Mohamad Dilarikan ke Rumah Sakit
Internasional

Positif Covid-19, Mahathir Mohamad Dilarikan ke Rumah Sakit

Usulan Pajak BBN-KB & Progresif Dihapus, Korlantas: Biar Bayar Pajak
Otomotif

Usulan Pajak BBN-KB & Progresif Dihapus, Korlantas: Biar Bayar Pajak

Ibunda Penyanyi Ressa Herlambang Meninggal Dunia
Hiburan

Ibunda Penyanyi Ressa Herlambang Meninggal Dunia

2 Laptop Asus Zenbook 14 OLED ke Indonesia, Harga Kurang dari Rp20 Juta
Teknologi

2 Laptop Asus Zenbook 14 OLED ke Indonesia, Harga Kurang dari Rp20 Juta

Catat! 3 Tahapan Membangun Rumah Tumbuh
Properti

Catat! 3 Tahapan Membangun Rumah Tumbuh

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!