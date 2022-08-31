Workers to Stage Protest against Fuel Price Hike in Surabaya

The workers will come from Surabaya City, Sidoarjo Regency, Gresik Regency, Mojokerto Regency/City, Pasuruan Regency/City, Tuban Regency, Probolinggo Regency/City, Jember Regency, Lumajang Regency, and Banyuwangi Regency.
The workers will gather on A. Yani Street in front of Royal Plaza at around 12.00 Western Indonesia Time (WIB) and then walk together to the Grahadi State Building
Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?
In addition to rejecting the planned increase in fuel prices, the workers will also demand Governor of East Java Khofifah Indar Parawansa to revise the provincial minimum wage (UMP).