Indonesia is entering the dry season. (Photo: medcom.id)
Indonesia Ready to Anticipate Forest Fires during Dry Season

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 29 July 2022 15:00
Jakarta: Entering the dry season, the Indonesian government has begun to anticipate potential forest and land fires in the country. 
 
As of Wednesday, 131 forest and land fires have occurred since the beginning of 2022.
 
"Although disasters in Indonesia are still dominated by wet hydrometeorological events, we urge local governments to remain alert and aware of the potential forest and land fires," said Head of the National Disaster Management Agency (BNPB), Lt. Gen. Suharyanto at the Special Coordination Meeting for Forest and Land Fire Control held on Thursday.

The government agency has prepared several measures to anticipate forest and land fires.
 
When a forest and land fire emergency response status is established in an area, BNPB will provide assistance. 
 
This assistance is in the form of helicopters for firefighting and patrol operations.
 
As of Thursday, there are five provinces that have established an emergency alert status for haze due to forest and land fires in 2022. 
 
The five provinces are Riau, South Sumatra, Jambi, South Kalimantan, and West Kalimantan.

 
(WAH)
Peringatan!