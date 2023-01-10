Jakarta Boosts Surveillance amid Transition to Endemic Phase of COVID-19

"Thus, 3T (tracing, testing, and treatment) and vaccinations must continue to be carried out," head of the office’s surveillance, epidemiology, and immunization section, Ngabila Salama, said here on Tuesday.
According to her, the government is still making optimal 3T efforts amid the transition period.
With surveillance remaining optimal, better policy recommendations could be given by taking into account the facts and data in the field, she added.
Salama informed that for testing and tracing close contacts, COVID-19 PCR and antigen tests are being provided free of charge at community health centers (puskesmas) to suspected patients.
As for treatment, she said that people can report to their local puskesmas to receive self-isolation medicine packages and antiviral drugs based on the availability of supplies at the puskesmas.
Apart from that, vaccination services are also being provided at 300 locations per day from Monday to Sunday.
COVID-19 vaccination services in Jakarta are open to all Indonesian citizens, and they can directly visit them to get the vaccines, such as Pfizer, Zifivax, and Indovax, she said.
In addition, all puskesmas in Jakarta are providing vaccination services in the evenings from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. local time.
Salama urged people to keep wearing masks and prevent fatalities by completing vaccinations, carrying out early detection, and undergoing health checks.
People have also been asked to get tested immediately if they experience COVID-19 symptoms by using the free test service provided at puskesmas.
The first case of COVID-19 in Indonesia was confirmed in March 2020. According to data from the COVID-19 Handling Task Force, as of January 9, 2023, the nation has recorded 6,723,812 COVID-19 cases, 6,555,052 recoveries, and 160,694 deaths.
According to the task force’s data, Jakarta has so far recorded 1,537,460 COVID-19 cases, 1,520,786 recoveries, and 15,913 deaths.