Police to Deploy 3,500 Personnel to Secure Indonesia-Vietnam Football Match in Jakarta

The match will be held at the Bung Karno Stadium in Central Jakarta on Friday, January 6 2023.
"3,500 security personnel and 500 stewards have been prepared," said National Police Chief's Assistant for Operations (Asops) Inspector General Agung Setya Imam Effendi in a written statement on Thursday, January 5, 2023.
"Their duties and responsibilities have been conveyed and ensured so that the personnel understand and can carry out their job," said the two-star general.
The Indonesian national team will meet Vietnam in the semifinals of the 2022 AFF Cup on Friday 6 January 2022. The match will start at 16.30 Western Indonesian Time (WIB).
Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?
The 2022 AFF Cup semifinals will use a home and away format. The team that finished as runners-up in the group phase will host the first leg.