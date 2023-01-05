English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
The Indonesian national team will meet Vietnam in the semifinals of the 2022 AFF Cup. (Photo: twitter/pssi)
The Indonesian national team will meet Vietnam in the semifinals of the 2022 AFF Cup. (Photo: twitter/pssi)

Police to Deploy 3,500 Personnel to Secure Indonesia-Vietnam Football Match in Jakarta

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro, Siti Yona Hukmana • 05 January 2023 16:59
Jakarta: The National Police are ready to secure an ASEAN Football Federation Championship (AFF Championship) match between Indonesia and Vietnam later this week.
 
The match will be held at the Bung Karno Stadium in Central Jakarta on Friday, January 6 2023.
 
"3,500 security personnel and 500 stewards have been prepared," said National Police Chief's Assistant for Operations (Asops) Inspector General Agung Setya Imam Effendi in a written statement on Thursday, January 5, 2023.
 
"Their duties and responsibilities have been conveyed and ensured so that the personnel understand and can carry out their job," said the two-star general.
 
The Indonesian national team will meet Vietnam in the semifinals of the 2022 AFF Cup on Friday 6 January 2022. The match will start at 16.30 Western Indonesian Time (WIB). 

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


The 2022 AFF Cup semifinals will use a home and away format. The team that finished as runners-up in the group phase will host the first leg.
 
(WAH)

LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
KSP will organize a meeting with the police and the public prosecution office. (Photo: medcom.id)

Govt Ensures Follow Up on Progress in Kanjuruhan Tragedy Handling

Indonesian Police Reviews Establishing Police Units in 4 New Papuan Provinces

No Terrorism Acts Throughout Year-End Holidays: Indonesian Police

BACA JUGA
NasDem Denies Rumors of Plate's Resignation

NasDem Denies Rumors of Plate's Resignation

English
NasDem
Govt Ensures Follow Up on Progress in Kanjuruhan Tragedy Handling

Govt Ensures Follow Up on Progress in Kanjuruhan Tragedy Handling

English
police
Govt Targets Completing Cianjur Quake Victims' Houses before Eid

Govt Targets Completing Cianjur Quake Victims' Houses before Eid

English
housing
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Biodata Lengkap Jeremy Renner, Pemain Avengers dengan Banyak Penghargaan
Hiburan

Biodata Lengkap Jeremy Renner, Pemain Avengers dengan Banyak Penghargaan

Kabar Duka, Sipon Istri Wiji Thukul Meninggal Dunia
Nasional

Kabar Duka, Sipon Istri Wiji Thukul Meninggal Dunia

Jelang Piala Dunia U-20, Stadion GBT Surabaya tidak Boleh Digunakan
Olahraga

Jelang Piala Dunia U-20, Stadion GBT Surabaya tidak Boleh Digunakan

Tok! Program Kartu Prakerja Dilanjutkan Lagi, tapi..
Ekonomi

Tok! Program Kartu Prakerja Dilanjutkan Lagi, tapi..

Unboxing dan Hands-On realme 10 Pro+, Segera ke Indonesia
Teknologi

Unboxing dan Hands-On realme 10 Pro+, Segera ke Indonesia

Biar Gak Gagal, Polisi Siapkan Buku Panduan Ujian SIM
Otomotif

Biar Gak Gagal, Polisi Siapkan Buku Panduan Ujian SIM

Anwar: Kontrol Perbatasan Malaysia Tidak Diskriminasi Negara Manapun!
Internasional

Anwar: Kontrol Perbatasan Malaysia Tidak Diskriminasi Negara Manapun!

Tren Dekorasi Rumah di 2023
Properti

Tren Dekorasi Rumah di 2023

Mau Masuk UIN Jakarta? Ini 5 Jalur Seleksi pada 2023
Pendidikan

Mau Masuk UIN Jakarta? Ini 5 Jalur Seleksi pada 2023

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!