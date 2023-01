Police to Deploy 3,500 Personnel to Secure Indonesia-Vietnam Football Match in Jakarta

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini? Happy

Jakarta: The National Police are ready to secure an ASEAN Football Federation Championship (AFF Championship) match between Indonesia and Vietnam later this week.The match will be held at the Bung Karno Stadium in Central Jakarta on Friday, January 6 2023."3,500 security personnel and 500 stewards have been prepared," said National Police Chief's Assistant for Operations (Asops) Inspector General Agung Setya Imam Effendi in a written statement on Thursday, January 5, 2023."Their duties and responsibilities have been conveyed and ensured so that the personnel understand and can carry out their job," said the two-star general.The Indonesian national team will meet Vietnam in the semifinals of the 2022 AFF Cup on Friday 6 January 2022. The match will start at 16.30 Western Indonesian Time (WIB).The 2022 AFF Cup semifinals will use a home and away format. The team that finished as runners-up in the group phase will host the first leg.