Economic, Political Stability Key for Sustainable Investment in Indonesia: VP

"Economic and political stability are the key to investment sustainability because no matter how attractive the investment is in terms of economic value, without this stability, investors are very likely to (make) other decisions," he explained at the opening of the “2022 Investment Service Award” here on Wednesday.
Some aspects such as clarity of regulations, land availability, and infrastructure readiness are important in order to maintain the stability of investment in Indonesia, he said.
Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?
"Stability in the context of investment is more than just maintaining macroeconomic conditions and legal certainty. Other elements that are no less substantial are clarity of regulations, institutions, land availability, and infrastructure readiness, central to regional coordination, human resource capacity, and the role of the business sector," he expounded.
Amin further emphasized that investment is the backbone of the economy, as it creates a vast job market, produces goods or services, and gives added value to the economy.
"However, investment is a vital matter because its existence can support sustainable development, create added value, promote economic justice, and even help realize economic democracy," he noted.
He said he expects stakeholders to come up with joint solutions to service problems as well as make investment convenient.
"I expect that all stakeholders can share solutions to various service problems and also facilitate investment. Hopefully, everyone can learn from each other and adopt the best practices that are more efficient and accountable," he added.
At the same event, Investment Minister Bahlil Lahadalia said that as the Indonesian economy progresses, his administration will continue to work with stakeholders to promote investment growth.
"We must push investment up in Indonesia in order to create a new economic growth area," the minister added.
The event was attended by several ministers, including Home Affairs Minister Tito Karnavian, Administrative and Bureaucratic Reform Minister Abdullah Azwar Anas, Transportation Minister Budi Karya Sumadi, Energy and Mineral Resources Minister Arifin Tasrif, and Public Works and Public Housing Minister Basuki Hadimuljono.
Leaders of ministries and agencies, regional heads, and policy makers from the Special Economic Zones (SEZ) and Free Trade and Free Port Zones (KPBPB) also participated in the event.
Meanwhile, the Vice President was accompanied by the head of the Vice Presidential Secretariat, Ahmad Erani Yustika; deputy for economic policy support and competitiveness improvement, Guntur Iman Nefianto; special staff to the Vice President, Masduki Baidlowi; and the Vice President's expert team member, Farhat Brachma.