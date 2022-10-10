Hendrar Prihadi Inaugurated as LKPP Head

According to President Jokowi, the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDIP) politician performed well when he led the capital city of Central Java Province.
"I aknowledge his track record, as well as his ability and capacity to manage an organization," said Jokowi after the inauguration ceremony at the State Palace in Jakarta on Monday, October 10, 2022.
The Head of State assigned a special task to Hendrar, namely improving the procurement system and management of goods and services at LKPP.
Jokowi also asked the agency to attract more local governments to use local products.
Hendrar expressed his gratitude and promised to make extra efforts to be able to carry out the mandate.
"After this pandemic, of course we have to increase economic growth. We have a large budget potential. Through LKPP, officials will be encouraged to buy domestic products," said the man who is popularly called Hendi.
"We will speed up the MSME licensing process. We will also collaborate with cooperative agencies in the regions," he explained.
In addition, Hendi admitted that he was given the task of formulating the Bill on the Procurement of Goods and Services.
"The Bill on the Procurement of Goods and Services must be ratified before 2024" he said.