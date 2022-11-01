English  
The Indonesian government plans to vaccinate more than 200 million people. (Photo: medcom.id)
The Indonesian government plans to vaccinate more than 200 million people. (Photo: medcom.id)

Over 171.9 Million Indonesians Fully Vaccinated against COVID-19

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 01 November 2022 19:03
Jakarta: Some 27,950 people received their second dose of COVID-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours, taking the number of fully vaccinated people to 171,903,889, Indonesia's covid-19 task force reported on Tuesday.
 
Furthermore, 75,293 people received their third dose of COVID-19 vaccine in the same period, bringing the number of people who have received the booster dose of COVID-19 vaccination to 65,088,427.
 
To tackle the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Indonesian government plans to vaccinate more than 200 million people.

COVID-19 Update 

The Indonesian government recorded 4,707 new COVID-19 cases today, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country to 6,497,786.
 
From Monday noon to Tuesday noon, the total number of recovered COVID-19 patients in the country increased by 2,309 to 6,309,790.
 
In the past 24 hours, Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 32 to 158,663.
 
(WAH)

